Working out how to find a way into the Human Exhibit in High on Life 2 is one of the first little puzzles the game throws at you, and while not too difficult, it does require you to make use of the knowledge you've acquired so far, including what your talking guns can do.

Breaking into the Human Exhibit is the only way you can pursue Lizzie and find out what she was searching for beneath the zoo. Here, I'll explain how to get inside, but also how to get out of the exhibit once you're in, since there's an additional puzzle. Make sure to give Griffith a scratch from me as you pass by.

How to find a way into the Human Exhibit in High on Life 2

Image 1 of 3 You have to knife the Lugblob in the cage to make it appear outside (Image credit: Squanch Games) Pick it up and drop it on the pad (Image credit: Squanch Games) This opens the door inside (Image credit: Squanch Games)

When you arrive at the entrance to the Human Exhibit after saving Lizzie from a bunch of bounty hunters, you'll find a pressure plate and a Lugblob in a cage nearby. Now, the savvy-minded among you will realise that the blob needs to go onto the plate, but how do you get it out of the cage? Easy, introduce it to Knifey.

You need to knife the Lugblob in the cage by pressing F and it will respawn outside of the cage on a nearby orange goop patch. Then simply pick it up with E and drop it on the pad with left mouse button, where it'll get electrocuted and open the door, letting you into the Human Exhibit.

How to pass through the Human Exhibit in High on Life 2

Image 1 of 2 You'll have to use Gus's second function to suck the Lugblob off the platform (Image credit: Squanch Games) Guide it towards the second pad to open the door and get out (Image credit: Squanch Games)

Inside, you'll find a very friendly man named Griffith in an enclosure who you can pet, but to actually progress through to the next section and pursue Lizzie, you'll have to get the Lugblob on the raised platform behind him.

To grab this, switch your gun to Gus and use his secondary function with right mouse button, which will suck the Lugblob towards you and off the high platform. Suck it in the direction of the pressure pad and once it's there, the door will open, letting you progress and leave Griffith to his life as a zoo animal.