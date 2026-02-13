How to get past the security guard in High on Life 2
And whether should you kill him for his keycard.
Puzzling out how to get past the security guard in High on Life 2 is really your first introduction to how the game handles consequences, which is to say: it doesn't. Still, you might feel a little tug at your heartstrings when the security guard blocking your path explains it's his last day before retirement and that he can't let you through because he takes his job seriously.
Of course, you can straight up murder him, but I imagine if you're here, you likely want to know the trick for bypassing him and getting his keycard without brutalising the old alien. Below, I'll lay out your options so you can decide what you want to do.
How to get past the security guard in High on Life 2
There's one easy way to get past the elderly security guard, and that is to lure him to one side of the doorway and then switch to Sweezy and shoot him with the time-slow bubble. This will let you slip past, but it won't actually solve the overall problem of needing his keycard to open the door in the courtyard behind him.
You can try hitting the button, but he'll shoot you with a stun gun before simply refusing to let you through after a few more button pushes.
How to get the security guard's keycard in High on Life 2
There are a few ways to get his keycard and none of them actually require you to use Sweezy's time-slow to get past him, funnily enough. These are:
- Kill him: Shoot him with your gun or introduce him to Knifey. Obviously, you're likely here because you want to avoid this.
- Convince him: When you first arrive, wait for him to stop talking, and you'll get the option to start a dialogue with him by pressing E. Choosing either both Gus or both Sweezy options will convince him to give you the keycard, but if you choose, say, the first Sweezy option and then make your second Gus, or vice versa, that won't work.
- Threaten him: Simple enough, just keep shooting the wall next to him and he'll eventually drop his keycard and back off.
If you want to try any of these options, remember you can reload your last checkpoint. Now, are there actually any consequences for killing the security guard? Not that I saw. High on Life, just like Rick and Morty, isn't really about getting wrapped up in the consequences of your actions, so if you want to murder the elderly guard and go full chaos mode, have at I say.
