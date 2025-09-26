How to get the Undead Eye in Borderlands 4
It's no secret that Vex's bleed build is absolutely bonkers in Borderlands 4. With just one tap, you're able to infinitely bleed bosses to death in just a matter of seconds. While this is undeniably broken and is bound to be patched out or nerfed, Vex's Undead Eye legendary class mod offers a completely above-board alternative.
Taking the Blood Shot skill from her Incarnate skill tree, which usually requires you to use a repkit to activate, Undead Eye lets you trigger it with snipers. It's absurdly strong in the right Vex build, so you're going to want to know how to get this legendary class mod. Here's what you need to do to unlock it.
You have a chance of getting Vex's Undead Eye legendary class mod from Vile Lictor in the Umbral Foundry in the Windspear region of Terminus Range. If you haven't beaten him already, Vile Lictor is the final boss of the Terminus Range campaign chapter. So, you'll first have to unlock Terminus Range during the early campaign mission, One Fell Swoop, and then progress through the snowy zone until you reach the His Vile Sanctum mission to conclude this act.
At the end of His Vile Sanctum, you'll have to fight Vile Lictor. Once you've beaten him for the first time, you can return to the area and use Moxxi's Big Encore machine to respawn the boss.
Be warned, though, legendary class mods are a very rare drop and it's not uncommon to get items for the other classes when they do eventually appear, so you could potentially be farming Vile Lictor for a good few hours before you reap the benefits. On the bright side, Vile Lictor can also drop the Super Soldier shield, so you're likely to find that while you're at it at least.
The Undead Eye Siren class mod makes it so killing an enemy with a sniper is guaranteed to trigger a Blood Shot, while critical hits have a 33% chance to cause one. This means that it's effective while mobbing and bossing, and you don't even need to spend points on the Blood Shot skill to begin with. Look out for one with the highest bonus to sniper rifle and status effect damage, since bleed is considered a status.
While it's a very powerful class mod in its own right, Undead Eye pairs incredibly well with items like the Bod legendary shotgun (which is technically also considered a sniper), the Triple Bypass repkit (so long as you have the Blood Shot skill), and the Kill Shot repkit.
