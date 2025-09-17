Can't be bothered to swap your weapons to deal with different elements in Borderlands 4? Then you need to get the Rainbow Vomit. This grossly named legendary shotgun is just as disgusting in the damage department as it is in looks, in large part because it shoots three different elemental pellets at once.

Like the Kickballer, you can't farm it right away; you'll have to complete a whole bunch of side missions—or the main campaign—before you can reliably grind this legendary shotgun. Here's what you need to do and who you need to kill to get your hands on the Rainbow Vomit.

How to get the Rainbow Vomit in Borderlands 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

You can farm the Rainbow Vomit from Leader Willem to the east of Grindstone of the Worthy in Carcadia Burn, next to The Excrucible and the path into Terminus Range. To unlock this boss, you need to complete the following side missions in a chain, starting in Carcadia:

Enter the Electi Part 1 Enter the Electi Part 2 The Council Divided A Traitor Within The Mole's Gambit

You can start Enter the Electi and this faction questline from Levaine in Carcadia, the faction settlement in Carcadia Burn. At the end of The Mole's Gambit, you'll be tasked with killing Leader Willem. Once you've done that, you'll unlock Moxxi's Big Encore machine, letting you pay a small fee to respawn him so you can farm him until you get lucky.

Since Rainbow Vomit is a world drop item, you can actually get it from basically anywhere, whether that's a random chest or enemy, or from the Weekly Wildcard Mission (unlocked after finishing the campaign) when it's handing out legendary shotguns—you can preview the current rewards from your map. In fact, completing the Weekly Wildcard is where PC Gamer's own Harvey Randall found theirs.

The Rainbow Vomit comes with the unique perk Colour Spray, which, as mentioned, causes it to shoot three different elemental types at once. These elements can change between drops, so keep an eye out for any combination you'd like. Given how the elements work, I'd say incendiary, shock, and corrosive is the best option, as it'll work equally well against flesh, shields, and armour, respectively.

Since the Rainbow Vomit is a Jakobs' shotgun, it'll always ricochet when you get critical hits as well, though you can also get a variety of other manufacturer parts on it, too.