How to get the Bod in Borderlands 4
So simple, yet so confusing.
The Bod might just be the simplest, but most dumbfounding weapon in Borderlands 4. It's technically a legendary shotgun, sitting alongside greats like the Hot Slugger, Hellwalker, Rainbow Vomit, and Convergence, but it's also everything.
The Bod's whole deal is that it counts as a shotgun, assault rifle, sniper, pistol, and SMG all at once. As for why that's somehow incredibly useful, I'll get into that later, as it's quite build-dependent. Unfortunately, it'll take you at least around 20 hours before you can get the Bod as it's in the final region you'll unlock. So, here's where you need to go to unlock this legendary shotgun.
You can get the Bod from the Axemaul boss at the end of the Toil of Spoiling Vis mine, in the centre of Dominion's Carcadia District, near The Lockaway safehouse. If you're wondering where this is, it's the Timekeeper's city at the centre of the map, which you'll unlock after completing all three outer regions' stories: Fadefields, Terminus Range, and Carcadia Burn. So, progress the campaign and you'll eventually enter Dominion.
On the bright side, when you do finally enter Dominion, it'll be through the Carcadia District, so you'll be near the Toil of Spoiling Vis mine. Since you need to progress the story to reach this area, you'll have already completed the Shadow of the Mountain quest too, which is required to access the abandoned Auger mines.
So, what makes the Bod so powerful? Its unique trait, All-Rounder, causes all damage dealt with the gun to be considered shotgun, AR, sniper, pistol, and SMG damage. This sounds rather boring and useless on paper, but it opens the door to some pretty cracked builds. For example, say you've got an enhancement with bonuses to shotgun and SMG damage, the Bod can double-dip on those buffs.
Similarly, it's particularly potent when paired with an Incarnate Vex build using her legendary Undead Eye class mod. This item makes it so killing an enemy with a sniper rifle triggers a Blood Shot. So, while the Bod is technically a shotgun, its unique perk means it can actually trigger this otherwise sniper-only effect.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
