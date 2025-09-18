The iconic Doom-inspired Hellwalker shotgun returns in Borderlands 4. Unfortunately, it's a little less cool this time around (or more cool, I suppose) now that it's lost its fire element, but it's still a powerful shotgun that plays guitar riffs—what more could you want?

As a heads up, to acquire this weapon, you'll have to progress through the first area in the campaign until you unlock Terminus Range. You won't be able to farm the shotgun right after waking up to Claptrap yapping in your ears, though it'll only take a few hours of progress to get to where you need to be.

How to get the Hellwalker in Borderlands 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

You can get the Hellwalker by farming the Saddleback and Immortal Boneface bosses in The Old Scrape dig site in Cuspid Climb, Terminus Range. This dig site is close to the entrance to Terminus Range from the starting Fadefields region—just follow the main road and turn right at the fork to head south, past a silo. Plus, like all farmable tasks, there's a Moxxi Big Encore machine, a save point, and vending machines to make the grind much less of a hassle.

Keep in mind that enemies will be a higher level than you if you head here as soon as you unlock Terminus Range, so you might need to do missions or farm XP first.

The Hellwalker is a legendary Jakobs shotgun with the unique Soothslayer perk. While it's, oddly, missing an in-game description, the Hellwalker is basically a high-damage double-barreled shotgun that shoots in a pentagon formation and plays a Doom-inspired guitar riff.

The big difference between the Borderlands 3 and Borderlands 4 versions of the Hellwalker is that it's now, for some reason, a kinetic weapon. With kinetic damage being equal damage across all resistances, unlike fire, you could argue it's actually better now.

The Hellwalker works in just about any build you can think of, like Rafa speed or kinetic bleed Vex, but it's particularly fun for Amon builds like Calamity or Cybernetics. Say what you will about the Onslaughter action skill, but the Hellwalker, like the Hot Slugger, pairs really well with skills like Into the Fray and Maiming Strike.