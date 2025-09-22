While we wait for George R.R. Martin to finish A Song of Ice and Fire, you'll have plenty of time to farm for Aegon's Dream in Borderlands 4. Referencing the iconic series, this legendary assault rifle shoots both fire and ice projectiles, dealing incredible damage against unarmoured and armoured foes alike.

Unlike some other popular legendaries, like the Hot Slugger or the Hellwalker, you can actually start farming for Aegon's Dream almost immediately, and it's well worth the effort. So, here's where you need to go and which boss you need to farm to get Aegon's Dream.

How to get Aegon's Dream in Borderlands 4

You can farm Aegon's Dream from Horace in the Hungering Plains region of the Fadefields. You'll unlock this boss during the Down and Outbound main mission early on in the campaign, and once you've done that, you can return to Horace's Oversight to kill the boss again and again.

Like other bosses, there's a Moxxi Big Encore machine to repeatedly respawn the boss, alongside an ammo and medical vending machine. Thankfully, it's one of the easiest boss farms, so it's not too bad. Luck was on my side, and I got Aegon's Dream in just a few runs.

The Aegon's Dream legendary Vladof assault rifle comes with the unique Prophetic perk and an extra barrel, which lets you shoot fire and ice rockets simultaneously. Cryo damage is strong against armour, and fire is best for flesh, so it's great for elemental coverage and is a perfect option for status effect builds.

What's more, Aegon's Dream can drop with a variety of manufacturer parts. Mine dropped with Torgue stickies, which are always a good option against bosses, though the CoV part gives you a larger magazine size that's ideal for mobbing. Depending on what you're looking for, you could be farming Horace for a while.