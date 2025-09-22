Repkits are a fantastic addition in Borderlands 4, and while they might just seem like an on-demand healing item, many actually open the door to some broken builds. Look no further than the Triple Bypass, a legendary repkit with three charges. Not intrigued yet? Well, there's much more going on behind the scenes to make this repkit bonkers.

Like the Hot Slugger or the Hellwalker, you'll have to do quite a bit of legwork before you can even begin farming for the Triple Bypass, as you'll need access to the Terminus Range region. To add this legendary repkit to your collection as soon as possible, here's where you need to go to get the Triple Bypass.

How to get the Triple Bypass in Borderlands 4

You can farm the Triple Bypass from The Backhive boss in The Claim abandoned Auger mine in the Dissected Plateau region of the Fadefields, right next to Zadra's hideout (a handy fast-travel point). You have to progress the main campaign into Terminus Range and complete the Shadow of the Mountain mission before you can get this item, as you won't have access to any of the abandoned Auger mine activities before this point.

Like other bosses, there's a Moxxi Big Encore machine to repeatedly respawn the boss, alongside vending machines to sell junk and restock between kills. Note that the path to The Backhive is more frustrating than most other bosses, thanks to all the poison pools and parkour that slow you down, so I recommend having some patience and farming until you get that lucky drop.

The Triple Bypass is the only repkit with three charges. Plus, with the unique Heart Pump perk, you have a 30% chance to recover a charge whenever you kill a target. Combined, you'll basically always have healing whenever you need it.

The real power of the Triple Bypass, however, is its synergy with the Now With Caffeine specialisation. For those unaware, this is the endgame levelling system unlocked after beating the campaign. Now With Caffeine makes it so you recover 25% of your action skill whenever you use a repkit. With three charges, that's an instant 75% recovery if you need it. When used in action skill-heavy setups, like the Nuclear Winter Harlowe build, you never have to worry about not having your skill ever again.