Battlefield 6 Season 1 release date and roadmap
All the new content coming in BF6's first major update, Season 1.
Battlefield 6 has been a big hit so far, finally giving us some great food, the likes we've not seen for nearly a decade. This is just the beginning, though, as Battlefield 6 Season 1 builds on this solid foundation with new maps, modes, vehicles, guns, attachments, and cosmetic items.
This is the start of Battlefield 6's live-service support, so it'll be interesting to see both how the game develops going forward, but also how it competes with Call of Duty, especially with Black Ops 7 right around the corner. Below, I'll go over everything you need to know about BF6 Season 1.
Battlefield 6 Season 1 release date
Battlefield 6 Season 1 launches on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. However, it comes in three separate updates over the following months, called phases, so you won't have access to all the new content right away.
Here's the full Season 1 roadmap:
Update Phase
Release Date
Content
1: Rogue Ops
Tuesday, October 28
Blackwell Fields map
Strikepoint mode
Traverser Mark 2 vehicle
SOR-300SC carbine
GGH-22 sidearm
Mini Scout sniper rifle
Rail Cover & LPVO attachments
2: California Resistance
Tuesday, November 18
Eastwood map
Sabotage limited-time mode
Battle pickups
DB-12 shotgun
M357 Trait sidearm
TROY Angled attachment
3: Winter Offensive
Tuesday, December 9
Ice Lock Empire State limited-time event map
Ice Lock limited-time event
Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon
Battlefield 6 Season 1 battle pass
All of the new content in Season 1 will either be available from the get-go or earnable for free in the battle pass, with exclusive cosmetics and other items up for grabs if you buy Battlefield Pro—effectively Battlefield 6's version of Call of Duty's Blackcell.
Battlefield 6's battle pass functions a little differently than you might expect from other games, as it actually has five sections. You can progress through the first four 'paths' in any order, but the fifth and final section is only unlocked once you've completed the previous four. In this way, you can somewhat prioritise the rewards you want to unlock first.
If you bought the Phantom Edition of Battlefield 6, then you'll already have one 'free' BF Pro token that you can redeem for the premium battle pass and 25 tier skips.
Battlefield 6 Season 1 weapons
Season 1 adds a total of six new weapons (including a melee weapon) spread across its three phases, alongside three attachments and battle pickups, which you could technically consider weapons.
Rogue Ops weapons (Tuesday, October 28)
- SOR-300SC carbine
- GGH-22 sidearm
- Mini Scout sniper rifle
- Rail Cover & LPVO attachments
California Resistance weapons (Tuesday, November 18)
- Battle pickups
- DB-12 shotgun
- M357 Trait sidearm
- TROY Angled attachment
Winter Offensive weapons (Tuesday, December 9)
- Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon
After going hands-on with Season 1's Rogue Ops' weapons, the standout is definitely the Mini Scout sniper. It's got rapid handling and a relatively high rate of fire, letting you blitz through shots at close to medium range.
The SOR-300SC carbine is pretty strong, too, though it's not all that exciting when you consider some of the best guns right now are already carbines like the M4A1. Likewise, the GGH-22 is yet another very standard pistol, much like the P18.
Battlefield 6 Season 1 maps
Season 1 brings a total of two new maps, alongside a festive reskin of Empire State in December. After going hands-on with both Blackwell Fields and Eastwood, I can say they're going to be very popular maps as they offer much more of that large-scale Battlefield gameplay you'd expect.
Blackwell Fields is set in the California badlands and supports full-scale land and air vehicles. More specifically, there are four transport vehicles (including the new Traverser MK2), four tanks (one is anti-air), one attack helicopter, and two jets. There's a decent distance between the six Conquest flags, and these areas can be quite open, so you'll want a ride to make it across. It's not a huge map overall, but the spacing and vehicle presence make it feel more like classic Battlefield.
Then there's Eastwood, coming in the California Resistance update. Set in a California suburb, this map is large and mostly urban, though it also supports land and air vehicles: four transports, three tanks, and two helicopters. You'll find some very tense shootouts between buildings, especially if a tank decides to roll right through.
