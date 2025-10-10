All Battlefield 6 campaign missions: How long does it take to beat?

Playing through all of the campaign missions in Battlefield 6 isn't something you're likely to do more than once. Many might have seen this game as a CoD killer, but sadly, its campaign is really not that special and basically amounts to a very average AAA FPS campaign, i.e. the kind of thing you play once before jumping into multiplayer forever.

There are campaign rewards you can earn for completing the missions and collecting the dog tags hidden in each, but beyond that, it's up to you how you play and what difficulty you decide to play through on. You can see all campaign challenges at the bottom of the challenges tab on the start menu.

Below, I'll provide a list of all Battlefield 6 missions, but also give an estimate of how long you're likely to take beating it. Since I spent a lot of time in the campaign searching for dog tags (and replaying missions to search for dog tags), I can give a pretty accurate estimate.

Battlefield 6 campaign missions list

There are a couple of skin rewards for completing certain campaign missions (Image credit: EA)

There are nine missions to complete in Battlefield 6's campaign, which vary quite a bit in terms of length. The best indicator of this are the collectible dog tags—the smallest mission, Nile Guard, only has two, but others feature up to four.

Here are all nine missions in order:

Always Faithful The Rock Operation Gladius Night Raid No Sleep Moving Mountains Nile Guard Operation Ember Strike Always Forward

The campaign will take you about 7-10 hours to complete on average, though this will vary if you're playing a higher difficulty, looking for dog tags yourself, or exploring a bit. If you play on regular difficulty, or even recruit, things will go a lot faster.

There aren't actually campaign challenge rewards related to the difficulties, just mission completion, though there is a row of expert campaign assignments, such as "Complete a mission without firing a gun", that unlock once the campaign is done. These challenges don't reward any skins, but they do have a title, a weapon camo, an XP booster, plus a player card background and icon.

All of the multiplayer skins you earn from the campaign either come from completion or finding the dog tag locations in each mission. If you want to get those out of the way as easily as possible, I'd suggest playing through the campaign with our guide open, since it walks you through each in order.