Battlefield 6 enters its 'we've heard your feedback' era: 7 more maps are coming in 2026, including fan-favorite Wake Island

Battlefield 6 was a hit. Millions of folks played it, enjoyed it, and complained about its shortcomings. Six months and two unimpressive seasons later, Battlefield 6 has firmly fallen out of the limelight. DICE finally appears serious about changing that, and it's starting by tackling the single biggest complaints Battlefield 6 fans had about it at launch: maps are too small, too cramped, and lack a certain sea breeze.

In an unexpected move, DICE has shared an extended Battlefield 6 roadmap that encompasses the rest of 2026, and the headlining message is maps, maps, and more maps.

Here's the quick rundown:

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Season 3: May - July 2026

Railway to Golmud (map): Returning from BF4, four times larger than Mirak Valley

Cairo Bazaar (map): Returning from BF3, limited vehicles

Battle royale solos

Battle royale ranked and leaderboards

New weapons, modes

Season 4: July 2026 - "Fall"

Tsuru Reef (map): A naval warfare map that's "even larger than Golmud," introduces boats to BF6

Wake Island (map): An OG Battlefield 1942 map complete with aircraft carrier spawns

Custom lobbies

Spectator mode

New weapons, modes

Season 5: Fall

3 new maps

"More to be revealed"

(Image credit: EA)

The "we've heard your feedback" tour begins in May with Season 3 and the arrival of Railway to Golmud, a "reimagined" Battlefield 4 map that's four times the size of Battlefield 6's biggest launch map (Mirak Valley). It'll support all vehicle types (a tragic rarity in Battlefield 6 at the moment) and brings back the moving train that's also a capture point. Nice.

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Next up is Cairo Bazaar, a remake of Grand Bazaar from Battlefield 3. Not a map I have fond memories of, and I'm not thrilled it's yet another medium-sized map with no air vehicles, but at least it isn't Operation Metro.

Season 4 is what I'm actually looking forward to: naval warfare. Boats! Islands! Wake Island! Heck yeah. First up in July is Tsuru Reef, a Battlefield 6 original that's "even larger than Golmud"—DICE is really underlining how it's not scared of big maps anymore.