All Battlefield 6 dog tag locations and rewards

Tracking down all dog tag locations in Battlefield 6 is a lot harder than you'd expect from your average AAA FPS campaign, but some of them are super well hidden, or at least, very hard to spot. The fact that the campaign uses multiplayer maps with tons of destructible houses, shops, and little locations, makes it kind of a nightmare for finding collectibles.

Why would I bother? You might ask. Well, there are four very good reasons to grab these dog tags, and those are the unique skins you can earn for multiplayer (the real reason most of us are here). There are two Pax Armata skins and two NATO skins, which you'll earn for finding every dog tag in Night Raid, No Sleep, Operation Ember Strike, and Always Forward.

There are other rewards for the rest of the missions, too, such as a dog tag, a player card, a vehicle camo, and an XP consumable. There's also a special dog tag up for grabs if you collect all 30 dog tags during the campaign. Below, I'll run through the dog tag locations in order, plus I'll preview all four skins you can get at the bottom of the article.

All 30 Battlefield 6 dog tag locations

As mentioned, there are 30 dog tags to find across Battlefield 6's nine campaign missions. Some longer missions have four, some have three, and one mission just has two (since you spend most of it in a tank). Here's where to find them.

Battlefield 6 Always Faithful dog tag locations

The first collectible is directly on your main path through the mission (Image credit: EA)

Reward: Dead Center Dog Tag

You can find the first dog tag in Always Faithful once you've escaped the base in the vehicle. Get out, wander through the woods a short way, and you'll find the dog tag on top of a container between the two ammo boxes directly in your path.

Image 1 of 2 Head over to the pillar near the windows (Image credit: EA) Look behind it to find the dog tag (Image credit: EA)

After you place the first C4 block on the pillar in Site 2, go up the stairs to the next floor. Go towards the pillar where you have to place the second C4 block and look left to see another pillar near the windows. On the other side is a notice board with a knife stabbed into it and the dog tag hanging down.

This one is just to the left of where you exit the lift shaft (Image credit: EA)

The third dog tag is right after you place the second C4 in Site 2 and rappel up the lift shaft to the roof. As soon as you emerge, look to your left to find it on top of a concrete block next to some barrels, right next to an ammo box, with coffee cups scattered around.

Battlefield 6 The Rock dog tag locations

Image 1 of 2 Turn around and head towards the artillery emplacement (Image credit: EA) The dog tag is on a blue crate (Image credit: EA)

Reward: Danger Ahead Player Card Background

As soon as you land on the rock of Gibraltar, turn around and head towards the artillery emplacement behind you. Go around its right side towards the radio tower to spot the dog tag on top of an upturned blue plastic crate on your left.

Look next to the radio operator mannequin in the museum (Image credit: EA)

After blowing up the radar installation and heading down into the tunnels, you'll arrive at an underground Second World War museum. Head through the main exhibit and go down the stairs to spot a mannequin radio operator on the left. The tag is just to the left of where he's sitting, on the desk.

Just after you reunite with Lancer, you'll head into the final two AA batteries. Go left down the stairs, then look to your right at the bottom to see an open beige-coloured shipping container. The dog tag is hanging from a knife stabbed into the left side door. I've included a video because this one gave me a lot of trouble.

Battlefield 6 Operation Gladius dog tag locations

Reward: Elite Raider Player Card Icon

Near where you first exit the tank into the car park. Head to the far end, where the TOW and MG emplacements were, go up the stairs on the left side, turning right to reach the stone terrace at the top. As you emerge, the dog tag is immediately to your right and behind you on a table by a radio. You should hear Kincaid talking through this to the troops you just killed as you get close.

Look for the dog tag on the right side of the upstairs courtyard you pass through after you leave Charlie 5 (Image credit: EA)

After you escort Charlie 5 (the tank) through the streets, you'll leave it to find a route through some houses. You'll climb to the first floor, where an emergency broadcast will be playing on a TV, and Lopez will wonder whether the occupants got out in time. Continue through into a first-floor courtyard with garden furniture. The dog tag is on a wooden table on the right side by some wine bottles and potted plants.

This dog tag is in the left room as you enter city hall (Image credit: EA)

When you reach city hall at the end of the mission, go through the main entrance and turn left to find a small room. The dog tag is hanging from a knife stabbed into a "Do not feed the macaques" poster.

Battlefield 6 Night Raid dog tag locations

Look for this in the bathroom of the office down the corridor from the door you have to breach upstairs in the embassy (Image credit: EA)

Reward: Urban Sprawl (Scout) Pax Armata skin

The first dog tag is quite far into the mission. When you climb upstairs into the first floor of the embassy on fire, you'll reach a door that Carter tells you to breach (you get the "Breach the Door" objective). Instead of breaching, head left down to the far end of the corridor and into the office on the right. Go into the bathroom in the far corner to find the dog tag hanging from a frame by the toilet at the far end.

Image 1 of 2 Keep an eye out for the football goals after you leave the embassy and head through the alleyways (Image credit: EA) The dog tag is at the far side above some graffiti (Image credit: EA)

After you exit the embassy and head towards the exfil point through the streets, you'll reach an open area with two wooden football goals, houses on each side, plus a table with a parasol on the right side. Head to the far goal and then towards the little stairs to its right. Just next to it, above the graffiti of the woman saying "Together we are stronger", is the dog tag by some spray paint cans.

This one is hard to describe, so I've included a video above. After the helicopter attacks you and you fight through the market with enemies on the rooftops, you'll head through into another area on your way to the plaza. Your squadmates will note that the helicopter is leaving. You'll head through a building into an alley (with a fallen bin) and a shisha store with a pharaoh statue on your right. The dog tag is in the clothing store on your left on a table next to an army canteen.

Look for this in the room where Carter tells you to grab the rocket launcher (Image credit: EA)

The last dog tag is in the basement arms stash, where Carter directs you to get the rocket launcher to take down the helicopter. Look at the No PAX poster on the wall next to the computers to see it hanging from a knife.

Battlefield 6 No Sleep dog tag locations

This first one is in the briefing room at the start of the mission (Image credit: EA)

Reward: Gridlock (Support) NATO skin

The first dog tag is immediately on the left as you enter Acre's briefing right at the start of the mission. Look left as you go in to see the dog tag glinting on a table—activate night vision if you're struggling to spot it.

The second is in the back corner of Kincaid's war room (Image credit: EA)

After you speak to Kincaid on the tablet in his war room, look in the far right corner of the room to see the dog tag hanging from a knife stuck in a board behind a sofa. You can actually see this one glinting in the background during the cutscene.

Image 1 of 2 Look for this container after you crash the car in the train chase (Image credit: EA) The dog tag inside is quite hard to spot (Image credit: EA)

After you crash your car in the underground train chase, you'll spot an open shipping container (with Walker-Senex written on it) directly in front of you on the way to the construction site. Walk inside and look to your right to spot the dog tag on a crate. It's quite dark so you might have to enable night vision to see it.

Battlefield 6 Moving Mountains dog tag locations

Look for this in the fire station's upstairs cafeteria (Image credit: EA)

Reward: Career XP Booster

After you meet President Fernandez upstairs in the fire station, instead of going up to the roof, go right towards the room marked cafeteria and enter to find the dog tag on the kitchen counter to your right.

This one is one the floor in the park construction site building before Endale Arch (Image credit: EA)

After you enter the park and take out the first two drone operators, you'll find yourself in a construction site just before the drone command center at Endale Arch. The dog tag is inside the one-room building in the construction site, on the floor by some boots towards the middle.

Look for this on a concrete block a little ways back into the subway station (Image credit: EA)

After you fall into the subway, you'll have to fight through some tunnels with enemies throwing red flares. After this, you'll reach a subway station and climb onto the platform. Head left into the station and turn immediately right to head between the pillars on either side. On the left side of the concrete block ahead of you with the subway boards, you'll see the dog tag next to a toy rabbit and a green sports bag with Crowe written on it.

Image 1 of 2 Take the left path in the park with the stairs at the end after you leave the subway (Image credit: EA) The dog tag is just by a body at the top (Image credit: EA)

After you exit the subway, head down the street towards the Brooklyn Bridge and then cross to the park on the other side of the road. Take the path to your left with the stairs at the far end, at the top of which, you'll find a corpse on the left with the dog tag just next to it.

Battlefield 6 Nile Guard dog tag locations

This first one is in the courtyard shortly after you exit the tank (Image credit: EA)

Reward: Canopy Drop (tank) Vehicle Camo

After you exit the tank, you'll head through a room with two computers, into a small courtyard with a tree on the right side. Look at the base of the tree to spot the dog tag on top of some cardboard by a disposable cup with a straw

Image 1 of 2 Look for the building with the signs on the right side of the market (Image credit: EA) The dog tag is just inside by some posters (Image credit: EA)

From the previous tag, you'll move through into a courtyard market area with lots of enemies. Head over to the right side of the courtyard into the tall building with the signs, and turn right once inside to see the dog tag hanging from a knife stabbed into the wall by a No Pax poster

Battlefield 6 Operation Ember Strike dog tag locations

The first tag is in a ruined building near where you start (Image credit: EA)

Reward: Gridlock (Assault) NATO skin

After you drone bomb the soldiers, drive down the valley, looking for a group of ruined houses on the left side. In the biggest/farthest away of the three houses (the one that still has a door), you'll find the tag on the left side on the floor

This one is quite hard to give instructions for, so I included a video. From Datalink Charlie, drive left along the road towards the bridge back to Datalink Alpha, but just before the bridge, turn right and head up into the small village. On the left side of the village, you'll see a small concrete building with a white goat head painted to the left of the entrance. The dog tag is just through the door on top of a weapon container

This one is in the nest of the sniper you have to kill as an objective when exiting the hydro plant (Image credit: EA)

After you destroy Datalink Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie, you'll head through a hydro plant towards the final datalink. When you're about to exit, a sniper will shoot at you and you'll get an objective to take him out. This is also a notable moment because Lopez will freak out and fire continuously into the sniper's nest. The dog tag is in that sniper nest on the cliff, on top of a container. You can access it by heading across the bridge then backtracking up a trail on the left side of the road.

This is just by the quadbikes at the top of Datalink Delta that you use to get to the top of the dam (Image credit: EA)

After you destroy Datalink Delta on the far side of the dam, you'll be tasked with heading to the top of the dam to destroy some anti-air defences. Just up from Datalink Delta, there are two quadbikes (that you're supposed to use to drive to the top of the dam) and to the left of them, the dog tag is on top of a weapon case behind the forklift truck, next to a canteen and a clipboard.

Battlefield 6 Always Forward dog tag locations

This one is in a hangar at the back of the first Pax Armata outpost (Image credit: EA)

Reward: Urban Sprawl (Engineer) Pax Armata skin

While fighting through the first PAX outpost right at the start, you'll spot a big hangar towards the end of it with CA-01 written on it in big blue letters. Head inside and look to the right of the middle truck to see the dog tag on the floor nearby, next to some stacked papers and a duffel bag.

Image 1 of 2 Look for the point where you exit the other side of the base by the white truck (Image credit: EA) The dog tag is on a concrete block to your right (Image credit: EA)

After you fight through the base, you'll head through an oil refinery area and then out the other side, where you'll see a road heading up into the mountains. This is just before the jet attacks you. Before you head up that road, there's a white truck on the left side with a load of weapons and ammo boxes, and on the right there are wooden crates, sandbags, and a concrete block which has the dog tag on it.

Look for this behind NXC Launcher Alpha (Image credit: EA)

At the back of the bunker containing NXC Launcher Alpha, the first one you visit after you fight through the base, destroy the jet, and fight your way into the bunker entrance. Simply enter the bunker, climb the stairs on either side, and head to the back wall, where you'll find the dog tag on a container next to a pilot's helmet.

This one is in the bunker entrance right after Murphy makes his speech (Image credit: EA)

After the NXC missile detonates and Murphy gives his rousing speech in the bunker entrance, look towards the boxes on your left. On top of one quite close by, you'll see the dog tag next to a glow stick, a laptop, and a helmet.

Battlefield 6 dog tag rewards

Image 1 of 5 Gridlock Support (NATO) (Image credit: EA) Gridlock Assault (NATO) (Image credit: EA) Urban Sprawl Engineer (Pax Armata) (Image credit: EA) Urban Sprawl Recon (Pax Armata) (Image credit: EA) Canopy Drop tank camo (Image credit: EA)

While I've listed all the relevant rewards above (and you can view them in campaign challenges also), here are what the four skins you can earn actually look like. Two of the skins are for NATO (Assault and Support), while the other two are for Pax Armata (Scout and Engineer).