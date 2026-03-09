Battlefield 6 was 'the biggest launch in franchise history.' 6 months later, EA is laying off people who made it

"Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities."

Six months after the successful release of Battlefield 6, which sold more than seven million copies in just three days and was among the top-selling games of 2025, Electronic Arts has confirmed that an unknown number of employees have been laid off from the studios that made the game, including Criterion, Dice, Ripple Effect, and Motive.

"We’ve made select changes within our Battlefield organization to better align our teams around what matters most to our community," an EA spokesperson said in a statement supplied to PC Gamer. "Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we’re continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs."

