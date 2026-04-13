With Overwatch's turn to a year-long story arc, what would have been Season 21 is now Season 2: Summit. While the context has changed, what you can expect from the new season is very similar to previous updates and builds on the new direction set by Season 1: Conquest.

There's a lot to look forward to in the update, including, of course, a new hero. But the new features and balance changes are arguably more interesting, though. Below, I'll go over when you can play Overwatch Season 2 in your time zone, and everything you can expect to sink your teeth into.

When does the new Overwatch season start?

Overwatch Season 2: Summit begins on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 12 am PT / 3 pm ET / 7 pm GMT. You'll be able to preload this update on PC and console to save you time tomorrow.

Article continues below

This coincides with the end of the current season, so you've still got a little time left to finish your battle pass. Take note that the April Fools event finishes on April 13, a full day before the launch of the next season.

What's coming in Overwatch Season 2?

Sierra | New Hero Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch - YouTube Watch On

Here's everything arriving in Season 2:

New DPS hero Sierra

Several perks will be added to select heroes' standard abilities, with updated sounds and animations Mercy's Flash Heal Reaper's Dire Triggers Pharah's Drift Thruster

The post-match accolades system returns from Overwatch 1 with a new look As an experiment, you will also be able to join a lobby voice chat in this screen (which includes talking to the enemy)

Significant overhauls to the map voting system Maps with a majority of votes (six or more) will always win the vote There will be a new 'random map' option There will be icons to show whether you'll be attacking or defending first When you play on a new or reworked map in Competitive, you'll lose less progress if you lose the match



Of course, there will also be a new battle pass and store bundles, and a new mythic weapon and skin (rumoured to be for Genji and Soldier 76, respectively). For most players, though, the brand-new hero is no doubt the most exciting addition. Say hello to Sierra, a Recon DPS hero.

Here are Sierra's abilities:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ability Type Effect Helix Rifle Primary weapon An automatic rifle that shoots in a spiral pattern, gaining accuracy the longer you fire. Tracking Shot Ability Fire a dart to mark an enemy, causing Helix Rifle shots to automatically track to them. Anchor Drone Ability Throw a drone into the air. Activate the ability again to launch towards it. Tremor Charge Ability Throw a grenade that creates a shockwave on impact. Trailblazer Ultimate Deploy a drone that flies forward and carpet bombs the area. Recon Sub-role Passive Detect enemies below half health through walls after damaging them.

And here are Sierra's perks:

Minor:

Full Flight : Increase Anchor Drone flight and grapple range by 25%.

: Increase Anchor Drone flight and grapple range by 25%. Tight Grip: Helix Rifle's bullet spread tightens 100% faster and widens 30% slower.

Major: