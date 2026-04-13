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Here's when the new Overwatch season starts in your region, and everything you can expect from it

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A new DPS hero and tons of fresh (and returning) features are coming in Season 2: Summit.

Overwatch Season 2: An upper-body shot of Sierra launching her drone from her left arm.
(Image credit: Blizzard)
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With Overwatch's turn to a year-long story arc, what would have been Season 21 is now Season 2: Summit. While the context has changed, what you can expect from the new season is very similar to previous updates and builds on the new direction set by Season 1: Conquest.

There's a lot to look forward to in the update, including, of course, a new hero. But the new features and balance changes are arguably more interesting, though. Below, I'll go over when you can play Overwatch Season 2 in your time zone, and everything you can expect to sink your teeth into.

When does the new Overwatch season start?

Overwatch Season 2: Summit begins on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 12 am PT / 3 pm ET / 7 pm GMT. You'll be able to preload this update on PC and console to save you time tomorrow.

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This coincides with the end of the current season, so you've still got a little time left to finish your battle pass. Take note that the April Fools event finishes on April 13, a full day before the launch of the next season.

What's coming in Overwatch Season 2?

Sierra | New Hero Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch - YouTube Sierra | New Hero Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch - YouTube
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Here's everything arriving in Season 2:

  • New DPS hero Sierra
  • Several perks will be added to select heroes' standard abilities, with updated sounds and animations
    • Mercy's Flash Heal
    • Reaper's Dire Triggers
    • Pharah's Drift Thruster
  • The post-match accolades system returns from Overwatch 1 with a new look
    • As an experiment, you will also be able to join a lobby voice chat in this screen (which includes talking to the enemy)
  • Significant overhauls to the map voting system
    • Maps with a majority of votes (six or more) will always win the vote
    • There will be a new 'random map' option
    • There will be icons to show whether you'll be attacking or defending first
    • When you play on a new or reworked map in Competitive, you'll lose less progress if you lose the match

Of course, there will also be a new battle pass and store bundles, and a new mythic weapon and skin (rumoured to be for Genji and Soldier 76, respectively). For most players, though, the brand-new hero is no doubt the most exciting addition. Say hello to Sierra, a Recon DPS hero.

Here are Sierra's abilities:

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Ability

Type

Effect

Helix Rifle

Primary weapon

An automatic rifle that shoots in a spiral pattern, gaining accuracy the longer you fire.

Tracking Shot

Ability

Fire a dart to mark an enemy, causing Helix Rifle shots to automatically track to them.

Anchor Drone

Ability

Throw a drone into the air. Activate the ability again to launch towards it.

Tremor Charge

Ability

Throw a grenade that creates a shockwave on impact.

Trailblazer

Ultimate

Deploy a drone that flies forward and carpet bombs the area.

Recon

Sub-role Passive

Detect enemies below half health through walls after damaging them.

And here are Sierra's perks:

Minor:

  • Full Flight: Increase Anchor Drone flight and grapple range by 25%.
  • Tight Grip: Helix Rifle's bullet spread tightens 100% faster and widens 30% slower.

Major:

  • Medi-Drone: Anchor Drones hold a small health pack.
  • Locked In: Firing Tracking Shot increases your attack speed by 20% for two seconds.
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