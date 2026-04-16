Battlefield 6 is getting a server browser, which is confusing because it already has one

EA is spilling the beans on what's coming to Battlefield 6 for the whole rest of 2026. The headliners? More large maps and the return of naval warfare, including the fan-favorite Wake Island coming sometime in Season 4. But alongside seasons themselves, developers from Motive also laid out a list of "priority features" in the works.

In a press Q&A hosted by EA, Motive senior creative director Roman Campos said these features are coming sometime in 2026 and are not tied to any particular season:

Leardboards

Server browser with persistent servers

Spectator mode

Proximity chat

Platoons (clans)

Rework of New Sobek City and Blackwell Fields

Elite and Open Competitive Series

"We are planning to get these out this year, but some of these will be tested in Labs before release and evolve with our players," Campos told press.

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Most of those are self-explanatory, but what's this about persistent servers? Last time I checked, Battlefield 6 already has a server browser with persistent servers, it just sucks really bad.

(Image credit: EA)

As it stands, setting up Portal servers is an obtuse process that involves a web browser. It also fails often, the rules around bots and XP are restrictive, and the server browser itself is buried under a sea of Netflix-style menus.

This is the same server browser that, prior to launch, EA was confident would tick all of the boxes for fans wanting to curate their experience. So when Campos says a "server browser with persistent servers" is coming in 2026, we need more details.

Is this a new server browser that replaces the "Portal browser?" By persistent lobbies, are they suggesting we'll finally be able to join official servers from a list like we could as recently as Battlefield 1? And what of the "custom lobbies" feature also promised for Season 4—does that intersect with this server browser somehow, or will that be a third way to make a BF6 lobby?

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Assuming it's not only me homing in on this particular bullet point, I've reached out to EA with some clarifying questions and will update this story if answers come through.