It doesn't look like it at first glance (it's just a renamed MP7), but the PW7A2 is one of the weirder weapons in Battlefield 6. It's got a blazingly fast 947RPM fire rate, making it one of the fastest-firing weapons in the game, and yet it has virtually no recoil. Seriously. The best BF6 PW7A2 loadout takes advantage of this to create a flanking menace.

While SMGs like the SGX and even the PW5A3 are capable of some pretty extraordinary feats at range, they pale in comparison to the PW7A2. Despite lower per-bullet damage, its significantly higher fire rate and unmatched handling more than make up for it. So, here's what you need.

Best PW7A2 loadout in Battlefield 6

I recommend the following attachments for a PW7A2 build:

Muzzle: Single-Port Brake (5)

Barrel: Basic 180mm Standard (10)

Underbarrel: Slim Angled (20)

Magazine: 30RND Magazine (5)

Ammunition: Hollow Point (20)

Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10)

Accessory: 120MW Blue (30)

Since the PW7A2 has such impeccable default recoil control and accuracy, you really don't need to worry about expensive handling attachments. Instead, settle for the cheap-as-chips Single-Port Brake and Slim Angled grip to reduce recoil slightly, while the latter also boosts ADS speed. Use the Alloy Vertical grip until you unlock the Slim Angled upgrade at Mastery 17. We also don't need to swap to the Mastery 14 Heavy 180mm Prototype barrel, so you can stick with the default barrel for even faster ADS speed.

As much as I'd love a larger magazine given the PW7A2's rapid rate of fire, these upgrades are very costly and require sacrifices elsewhere. Instead, I prefer to stick with the standard 30-round mag and allocate those points to better close-range effectiveness. Plus, larger mags hurt your mobility. However, you could remove either the muzzle or scope, or swap the 120MW Blue laser to the 50MW version, and pick up a larger magazine instead if you'd rather.

With such sublime accuracy, it's really easy to make consistent use of Hollow Point ammo, which is important because it's a costly upgrade. This ammo slightly increases your headshot damage, which can sometimes decrease the shots needed to kill. Considering the PW7A2's decreased damage compared to other SMGs, this can come in clutch. If you'd rather have something that more consistently aids you instead, I'd swap this for a bigger magazine.

The most expensive attachment in this loadout is the 120MW Blue laser accessory. This provides a massive boost to hipfire accuracy and a minor bonus to ADS accuracy while moving, both of which are vital with an aggressive SMG. Now, you can run and gun without worrying about RNG deciding whether your shots are going to miss.

I quite like the PW7A2's iron sights, though I'd still recommend spending your final 10 points on an optic like the Mini Flex 1.00x. It's incredibly clean and perfect for close-range shootouts.

Given it's an SMG, I recommend using it with the Engineer class to take advantage of their signature weapon bonus to hip-fire control. The SMG already has a tasty 71 stat for hipfire, so why not take some more? However, on maps and modes with no vehicles, Assault should be your go-to solely due to its assault sling, which lets you carry a carbine or DMR in your back pocket for when you need something with more range, or even a shotgun if you want to really be your enemies' worst nightmare.