Battlefield 6 may have 45 weapons to unlock, but there's only one you'll ever need: the trusty M4A1 carbine you unlock at Rank 2. Just a few minutes into your first game, and you'll be well on your way to having the best M4A1 loadout, dominating close range and often outmatching even assault rifles at range (provided you're burst firing, of course). It's my most-used weapon so far, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

If you played the beta back in August, then this might not come as a surprise to you; the M4A1 was arguably the best gun then, and it still holds strong despite some changes since. So, here's what attachments you need for a solid M4A1 build.

Best M4A1 loadout in Battlefield 6

Here's the build I've been using for the M4A1:

Muzzle: Double-Port Brake (10)

Double-Port Brake (10) Barrel: 14.5" Carbine (15)

14.5" Carbine (15) Underbarrel: Alloy Vertical (20)

Alloy Vertical (20) Magazine: 36RND Magazine (15)

36RND Magazine (15) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Ergonomics: Improved Mag Catch (5)

Improved Mag Catch (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10) Accessory: 50MW Blue (20)

The M4A1 is an absolute bullet hose with a 900RPM fire rate, so this comes with quite the kick. The Double-Port Brake muzzle and Alloy Vertical grip are your best options to reduce this recoil to a more than controllable level, without killing your accuracy in the process. You unlock the Double-Port Brake at Mastery 15, so I suggest using the Single-Port Brake or Convertor until you've got it, since these are effectively weaker versions.

With the recoil under control with just these two attachments, you'll want the 14.5" Carbine barrel next, as this improves projectile velocity to 787m/s and a much faster ADS speed. The M4A1 is a carbine, after all, so it's nice and nimble at close range. Until you've unlocked this, I'd just stick to the standard 12.5" Mid barrel.

A fast fire rate also means the M4A1 burns through ammo. To fix that, use the 36-round mag, taking a small hit to movement speed. While the larger 40-round magazine might sound tempting, it's more expensive and isn't really worth it, especially if you use the Improved Mag Catch for a faster reload anyhow. 36 bullets and a better catch are more than enough to kill a handful of enemies without needing to frantically reload during a gunfight.

Last but by no means least is the 50MW Blue laser accessory. Unlocked at Master 26, this accessory takes a while to unlock, but it's a fantastic attachment on nearly every weapon, especially on close-range weapons. The 50MW Blue handily increases hipfire accuracy, but, more importantly, it also gives a minor boost to aiming accuracy. Since our muzzle and grip attachments don't hinder accuracy, this is a straightforward upgrade to ensure your barrage of bullets more consistently go where you aim. Use the 5MW Red until you've unlocked the 50MW Blue.

The last 10 attachment points go to your optic of choice. This is almost entirely down to personal preference, though I'd recommend checking out the Mini Flex 1.00x or RO-M 1.75x, depending on the map. The Mini Flex is the clearest close-range red dot, while the RO-M's enhanced magnification is great for slightly larger maps.

Since the M4A1 is a carbine, none of the classes gain any unique benefits while using it. With that said, its very aggressive nature makes it the perfect fit for an Assault using a shotgun on a sling (for a second primary weapon), or a Support as a combat medic, especially since you can resupply your own ammo.