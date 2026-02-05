Everything in Black Ops 7 Season 2
The new maps, weapons, and content that's arrived across all modes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Season 2.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 brings a ton of new stuff across multiplayer, Zombies, and Endgame, including fan-favorite maps and weapons from classic Black Ops games.
There's a lot to keep track of this season, and not everything is releasing all at once. To make things easier to follow, here's a breakdown of everything that's arrived in this season in Black Ops 7.
Seven new weapons are coming to Black Ops 7 during Season 2.
- REV-46 SMG
- ERGT-17 Assault Rifle
- H311-SAW Melee
- GDL Havoc Launcher
- SG-12 Shotgun
- Voyak KT-3 Assault Rifle
- Swordfish A1 Marksman Rifle
At launch, you can expect two brand-new normal guns and two special weapons. The REV-46 has the fastest fire rate of any BO7 SMG, and it looks like it'll absolutely shred anything you put in front of it.
The ERGT-17 is another fast-firing weapon—only beaten by the Peacekeeper in fire rate— and its superheated rounds ricochet off walls for stylish kills.
The H311-SAW is the season's new melee weapon, a deadly rotating saw that has longer range than the standard knife.
For people with more explosive taste, the GDL Havoc grenade launcher shoots sticky bombs that can be remotely detonated. Perfect for holding objectives.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Later in Season 2, the SG-12 shotgun will deliver rapid-fire semi-auto blasts with the longest damage range in its class.
It'll be followed by the Voyak KT-3, a mix between the AK-27 and Peacekeeper that boasts impressive stopping power at close range.
Finally, the four-round burst Swordfish is returning from Black Ops 4 later this season. It's like the M8A1's more lethal cousin, dealing more damage with a longer delay between bursts.
Multiplayer
- Maps
- Torment
- Sake
- Nexus
- Slums
- Torque
- Cliff Town
- Grind
- Firing Range
- Mission: Peak
- Modes
- Safeguard
- Overdrive
- Luck Confirmed
- Solo Hearts Moshpit
- Third Wheel Gunfight
- Gauntlet
- Infected
- Modes
- Modes
- Safeguard
- Overdrive
- Luck Confirmed
- Solo Hearts Moshpit
- Third Wheel Gunfight
- Gauntlet
- Infected
So many Black Ops 2 maps are coming back this season, and I'm stoked to see Slums, Grind, and Cliff Town (Yemen) on the list! Firing Range is another classic that no Black Ops game would be complete without, and the new maps like Torment and Sake look like they'll be just as good as Black Ops 7's other original maps.
As for modes, Overdrive places a stylish twist on Team Deathmatch, rewarding you with buffs for scoring sweet kills. Safeguard also returns this season for the first time since Black Ops 4! Escorting the robot on Slums is going to take me straight back to 2012.
This season also features limited-time modes for Lunar New Year like Luck Confirmed, which replaces dog tags with Lucky Pouches that reward bonus points. On Valentine's Day, you can queue up for the 3v3 Third Wheel Gunfight or the solo-only Solo Hearts Moshpit playlists as well.
Gauntlet is a brand-new mode coming sometime mid-season, and it's similar to Black Ops 6's Pentathlon mode. Secure the W by outperforming the same team in five different back-to-back game modes that change every few minutes.
Finally, Infected will make its return to Black Ops 7 in a mid-season update. The Fallout-themed Ghoul playlist was just a test run! Infected will be a permanent playlist, so you don't have to worry about it leaving this time.
To top things off, Season 2 will add a new Scorestreak called the Lockshot. It's a smart pistol that can lock onto and kill multiple enemies with a single pull of the trigger, and it already looks like a ton of fun.
Season 2 will also introduce a new set of multiplayer events, rewarding new camo patterns and weapon blueprints. Some of these are just leaderboard events, but the Escalation Direction event will let you grind for eight universal camos by completing challenges across all game modes.
Zombies
- Mars Survival Map
- Cursed Survival Mode
- Starting Room Mode
- Paradox Junction Map
- Turncoat Gobblegum
At launch, the Mars section of Astra Malorum will be released as a standalone Survival map. Survival maps aren't super exciting, but it's better than nothing. A fully-fledged new map is coming sometime during the season, though!
To tide you over until then, Cursed mode will be available on Survival maps starting with Season 2, letting you make things even harder. There's also a new Starting Room mode that limits you to the spawn area of either Ashes of the Damned or Astra Malorum, basically turning it into a little Survival map.
Later in the season, the Turncoat Gobblegum will also be added to the Zombies rewards pool. This one charms nearby Zombies and makes them fight on your behalf, buying you some breathing room in tough situations.
Season 2 kicks up the intensity of Black Ops 7's co-op Endgame mode with a new level of difficulty above Tier IV, new Skill Tracks to earn, and more.
- Guild Strikes
- Eagle Eye Skill Track
- Sentinel Protocol Ability
- Blood Burner Ability
- Glitches
- Exotic Fabricator
Guild Strikes are the big new feature for Endgame in Season 2. These can happen at any time during a match, transforming a part of the map into a Nightmare Zone that's even deadlier than Tier IV areas.
Later in the season, Nightmare Zones will become even more dangerous with the addition of Glitches. After defeating the Strike Boss at the heart of a Nightmare Zone, you can deploy to an off-map zone and survive against waves of enemies. Killing the Glitch Boss in the final wave will reward you with new Nightmare Skills that can be equipped in a new slot alongside Exotic Skills.
If you're still leveling up your operators, then you can keep an eye out for the new Eagle Eye Skill Track. As the name suggests, this one is all about sniping and landing headshots. You'll get better critical damage, increased damage after rapid killstreaks, and more.
You can also customize your loadout with two new operator Abilities this season. The Sentinel Protocol Major Ability lets you call in a Guild robot for backup, and the Blood Burner Minor Ability lets you summon a motorcycle to help you get around the map (or run over enemies). The bike can even ride on water!
Lastly, Avalon is getting Exotic Fabricators mid-season. You can use these stations to upgrade your loadout with new Exotic weapons or even upgrade your existing Exotics to roll for new effects. Fabricators will be rewarded for taking down Strike Bosses in Nightmare Zones, so you'll need a kitted out character to reach them!
Diego has been writing about video games since 2018 for various outlets, specializing in live service games, shooters, and RPGs. A diehard fan of photo modes, his play time counters are inflated with dozens of hours messing around with transmog systems to create the perfect outfits. You can also catch him raiding in the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV, praying to the gacha gods in games like Honkai Star Rail, and being not very good at fighting games. Above all else, he's also still holding out hope that Ape Escape will return someday. Hopefully.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.