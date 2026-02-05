Everything in Black Ops 7 Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 brings a ton of new stuff across multiplayer, Zombies, and Endgame, including fan-favorite maps and weapons from classic Black Ops games.

There's a lot to keep track of this season, and not everything is releasing all at once. To make things easier to follow, here's a breakdown of everything that's arrived in this season in Black Ops 7.

(Image credit: Activision)

Seven new weapons are coming to Black Ops 7 during Season 2.

REV-46 SMG

ERGT-17 Assault Rifle

H311-SAW Melee

GDL Havoc Launcher

SG-12 Shotgun

Voyak KT-3 Assault Rifle

Swordfish A1 Marksman Rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

At launch, you can expect two brand-new normal guns and two special weapons. The REV-46 has the fastest fire rate of any BO7 SMG, and it looks like it'll absolutely shred anything you put in front of it.

(Image credit: Activision)

The ERGT-17 is another fast-firing weapon—only beaten by the Peacekeeper in fire rate— and its superheated rounds ricochet off walls for stylish kills.

(Image credit: Activision)

The H311-SAW is the season's new melee weapon, a deadly rotating saw that has longer range than the standard knife.

(Image credit: Activision)

For people with more explosive taste, the GDL Havoc grenade launcher shoots sticky bombs that can be remotely detonated. Perfect for holding objectives.

(Image credit: Activision)

Later in Season 2, the SG-12 shotgun will deliver rapid-fire semi-auto blasts with the longest damage range in its class.

(Image credit: Activision)

It'll be followed by the Voyak KT-3, a mix between the AK-27 and Peacekeeper that boasts impressive stopping power at close range.

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, the four-round burst Swordfish is returning from Black Ops 4 later this season. It's like the M8A1's more lethal cousin, dealing more damage with a longer delay between bursts.

Multiplayer

Maps Torment Sake Nexus Slums Torque Cliff Town Grind Firing Range Mission: Peak Modes Safeguard Overdrive Luck Confirmed Solo Hearts Moshpit Third Wheel Gunfight Gauntlet Infected



Modes Safeguard Overdrive Luck Confirmed Solo Hearts Moshpit Third Wheel Gunfight Gauntlet Infected



So many Black Ops 2 maps are coming back this season, and I'm stoked to see Slums, Grind, and Cliff Town (Yemen) on the list! Firing Range is another classic that no Black Ops game would be complete without, and the new maps like Torment and Sake look like they'll be just as good as Black Ops 7's other original maps.

(Image credit: Activision)

As for modes, Overdrive places a stylish twist on Team Deathmatch, rewarding you with buffs for scoring sweet kills. Safeguard also returns this season for the first time since Black Ops 4! Escorting the robot on Slums is going to take me straight back to 2012.

(Image credit: Activision)

This season also features limited-time modes for Lunar New Year like Luck Confirmed, which replaces dog tags with Lucky Pouches that reward bonus points. On Valentine's Day, you can queue up for the 3v3 Third Wheel Gunfight or the solo-only Solo Hearts Moshpit playlists as well.

(Image credit: Activision)

Gauntlet is a brand-new mode coming sometime mid-season, and it's similar to Black Ops 6's Pentathlon mode. Secure the W by outperforming the same team in five different back-to-back game modes that change every few minutes.

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, Infected will make its return to Black Ops 7 in a mid-season update. The Fallout-themed Ghoul playlist was just a test run! Infected will be a permanent playlist, so you don't have to worry about it leaving this time.

(Image credit: Activision)

To top things off, Season 2 will add a new Scorestreak called the Lockshot. It's a smart pistol that can lock onto and kill multiple enemies with a single pull of the trigger, and it already looks like a ton of fun.

(Image credit: Activision)

Season 2 will also introduce a new set of multiplayer events, rewarding new camo patterns and weapon blueprints. Some of these are just leaderboard events, but the Escalation Direction event will let you grind for eight universal camos by completing challenges across all game modes.

Zombies

Mars Survival Map

Cursed Survival Mode

Starting Room Mode

Paradox Junction Map

Turncoat Gobblegum

At launch, the Mars section of Astra Malorum will be released as a standalone Survival map. Survival maps aren't super exciting, but it's better than nothing. A fully-fledged new map is coming sometime during the season, though!

(Image credit: Activision)

To tide you over until then, Cursed mode will be available on Survival maps starting with Season 2, letting you make things even harder. There's also a new Starting Room mode that limits you to the spawn area of either Ashes of the Damned or Astra Malorum, basically turning it into a little Survival map.

(Image credit: Activision)

Later in the season, the Turncoat Gobblegum will also be added to the Zombies rewards pool. This one charms nearby Zombies and makes them fight on your behalf, buying you some breathing room in tough situations.

(Image credit: Activision)

Season 2 kicks up the intensity of Black Ops 7's co-op Endgame mode with a new level of difficulty above Tier IV, new Skill Tracks to earn, and more.

Guild Strikes

Eagle Eye Skill Track

Sentinel Protocol Ability

Blood Burner Ability

Glitches

Exotic Fabricator

(Image credit: Activision)

Guild Strikes are the big new feature for Endgame in Season 2. These can happen at any time during a match, transforming a part of the map into a Nightmare Zone that's even deadlier than Tier IV areas.

Later in the season, Nightmare Zones will become even more dangerous with the addition of Glitches. After defeating the Strike Boss at the heart of a Nightmare Zone, you can deploy to an off-map zone and survive against waves of enemies. Killing the Glitch Boss in the final wave will reward you with new Nightmare Skills that can be equipped in a new slot alongside Exotic Skills.

If you're still leveling up your operators, then you can keep an eye out for the new Eagle Eye Skill Track. As the name suggests, this one is all about sniping and landing headshots. You'll get better critical damage, increased damage after rapid killstreaks, and more.

You can also customize your loadout with two new operator Abilities this season. The Sentinel Protocol Major Ability lets you call in a Guild robot for backup, and the Blood Burner Minor Ability lets you summon a motorcycle to help you get around the map (or run over enemies). The bike can even ride on water!

(Image credit: Activision)

Lastly, Avalon is getting Exotic Fabricators mid-season. You can use these stations to upgrade your loadout with new Exotic weapons or even upgrade your existing Exotics to roll for new effects. Fabricators will be rewarded for taking down Strike Bosses in Nightmare Zones, so you'll need a kitted out character to reach them!