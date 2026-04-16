Bungie's latest experiment turns Marathon into a battle royale, and it's a hit: 'Free kit queue might be the most fun I've had so far'

Marathon's had a few experimental matchmaking options since launch, namely a duos queue so you and a buddy can scavenger without a tag-along. After the success of this experiment, Bungie's making duos a permanent fixture in Season 2. And with that, testing something else in the labs: 'free kit frenzy', running from now until Wednesday, 29 April.

Bungie's aim with this experiment is to find out more about "the early gear system", since players are forced to enter with a free sponsored kit, using what they find during the match to get by and extract. In other words, it's basically a battle royale mode. Any loot you manage to escape with you can use in the main mode, but you can't bring it back into the next free kit frenzy match. It's a great opportunity to grab gear for the standard mode or complete contracts more peacefully.

What's most interesting is that this test, which was just meant to give Bungie some data on looting and gear, has been remarkably successful so far. "Dire Marsh sponsored [queue] is sick…Everyone seems to be in the same place, and even losing isn't as frustrating", one player said in a Reddit post, which is overflowing with further support for the mode in the comments: "Really do hope they keep this mode in".

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One of the biggest advantages of this mode is that there are a lot fewer snipers, shotguns, and bubble shields in use, which have been met with their fair share of hatred since launch. And if you do find one, you've got to make the most of it because you won't be bringing it to the next free kit frenzy match anyhow.

Honestly, it's funny that this test has ended up quickly morphing into players hoping the experimental playlist stays, effectively adding a permanent battle royale. Bungie's decision to make it an extraction shooter, especially one so hardcore, has been controversial ever since it was announced, resulting in Marathon being its own worst enemy. The success of this test suggests that there's at least room for Marathon to be an extraction shooter while also accommodating a more lax, battle royale crowd.

Coinciding with the free kit frenzy experiment, Marathon's mid-season patch launched yesterday, buffing Recon, giving everyone a Mercy Kit to revive strangers, and even adding a bunch of unique weapons.