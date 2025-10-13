What is the max level in Battlefield 6?
The level cap and all the things you'll unlock along the way.
I think most people would agree that it takes a long while to level up in Battlefield 6, making the task of reaching the max level a daunting prospect. Thankfully, you'll unlock heaps of guns, gadgets, and even cosmetics as you level up, so there's plenty of breadcrumbs to keep you going.
Nevertheless, if you've got your sights set on one of the best BF6 guns, you'll have to put in the work. Levelling up your account is one thing, but levelling up your guns is another. Below, I'll go over the max level you can reach and everything you can unlock from rank progression.
What is the max level in Battlefield 6?
There's no definitive max level in Battlefield 6, letting you level into the thousands. It's theoretically infinite, though I'm sure there's a practical level 'cap' most won't want to grind past eventually. With that said, there is an endpoint in terms of progression and tangible rewards.
At every level from Rank 2-50, you'll unlock guns and other gear to equip in loadouts, as well as the occasional cosmetic item. Once you reach Rank 50, you'll enter what's called mastery or advanced Ranks. Every two levels from Rank 52-100, you'll unlock new cosmetic items. This includes things like weapon charms, vehicle skins, and profile customisation.
Outside of this levelled progression, you can also complete assignments to unlock the remaining gear, including 12 weapons and nine gadgets.
Here's all the gear you'll earn between Ranks 2-50:
- Rank 2 - M4A1
- Rank 3 - Air Defence Launcher
- Rank 4 - M39 EMR
- Rank 5 - Grenade Intercept System, Playercard Background
- Rank 6 - PW5A3
- Rank 7 - Breaching Projectile Launcher
- Rank 8 - Additional loadout slot for Assault
- Rank 9 - DRS-IAR
- Rank 10 - Recon Drone, Weapon Sticker
- Rank 11 - M277
- Rank 12 - Additional loadout slot for Engineer
- Rank 13 - Unguided Rocket Launcher
- Rank 14 - B36A4
- Rank 15 - Additional loadout slot for Support, Playercard Background
- Rank 16 - LMR27
- Rank 17 - High Explosive Launcher
- Rank 18 - Additional loadout slot for Recon
- Rank 19 - PW7A2
- Rank 20 - M/60, Playercard Title, Class Challenge Assignments
- Rank 21 - Flash Grenade
- Rank 22 - AK-205
- Rank 23 - Sniper Decoy, Weapon Challenge Assignments
- Rank 24 - ES 5.7
- Rank 25 - SOR-556 Mk2, Playercard Background
- Rank 26 - SV-98
- Rank 27 - Acoustic Sensor AV Mine
- Rank 28 - Incendiary Grenade
- Rank 29 - UMG-40
- Rank 30 - RPKM, Weapon Charm
- Rank 31 - Missile Intercept System
- Rank 32 - M417 A2
- Rank 33 - SVK-8.6
- Rank 34 - Mini Frag Grenade
- Rank 35 - AK4D, Weapon, Playercard Background
- Rank 36 - USG-90
- Rank 37 - Tripwire Sensor AV Mine
- Rank 38 - M123K
- Rank 39 - M45A1
- Rank 40 - EOD Bot, Vehicle Decal
- Rank 41 - GRT-BC
- Rank 42 - M1014
- Rank 43 - Throwing Knife
- Rank 44 - Thermobaric Grenade Launcher
- Rank 45 - KV9, Playercard Background
- Rank 46 - M250
- Rank 47 - Long-Range Launcher
- Rank 48 - M44
- Rank 49 - Portable Mortar
- Rank 50 - TR-7, Combat Knife Skin
