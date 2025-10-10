Battlefield 6 has eight assault rifles at launch, but the starter M433 struggles to make a great first impression. Assault rifles are usually known for their consistency at all ranges, and the M433 just isn't meant for that, but the Rank 14 B36A4 certainly is. With the best B36A4 loadout, you finally have a real assault rifle that you can rely on no matter the range.

I'll admit, the B36A4 (based on the G36) doesn't make the best first impression either, mainly because its stock attachments suck and it's oddly inaccurate for a mid-range AR. Don't worry though, all it takes is a bit of levelling to turn things around. So, here's what you need to know for a great B36A4.

Best B36A4 loadout in Battlefield 6

You should use the following B36A4 build:

Muzzle: Double-Port Brake (10)

Double-Port Brake (10) Barrel: Extended 510MM Fluted (15)

Extended 510MM Fluted (15) Underbarrel: Ribbed Stubby (30)

Ribbed Stubby (30) Magazine: 36RND Fast Magazine (10)

36RND Fast Magazine (10) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or CCO 2.00x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or CCO 2.00x (10) Accessory: 50MW Blue (20)

First things first, you'll want to use the Double-Port Brake and Ribbed Stubby grip to control the recoil. While the B36A4 has a slower 720RPM fire rate, better suited to longer ranges, it does have some kick even when firing in short bursts. These two attachments significantly reduce recoil, and the grip even speeds up ADS speed, which is appreciated in close range. Importantly, neither of these attachments hurt ADS accuracy, which is a sure-fire way to make your weapon feel gross further than 10m out from the enemy. Until you've unlocked the Ribbed Stubby grip at Mastery 19, use the simple Alloy Vertical (or even the Compensated Brake muzzle at Mastery 15).

Since the B36A4 is designed for mid ranges, naturally, you'll want the Extended 510MM Fluted barrel. Costing just five more points than the standard barrel, this not only further improves ADS speed, but also bumps up bullet velocity to 975m/s. This makes it feel much more consistent and easier to use at long range.

As for the magazine, I recommend a simple 30-round fast mag for a quicker reload (and it's cheap). You could opt for a larger 40- or 45-round magazine, but these are much more expensive and aren't necessary with the weapon's lower rate of fire.

Arguably the single-most broken attachment in the game, you'll want to use the 50MW Blue laser accessory when you unlock it at Mastery 33. This will take quite a bit of time (either use one of the earlier lasers or a larger magazine in the meantime), but this laser improves both hipfire and ADS accuracy. Unsurprisingly, better accuracy is never a bad thing, especially on an assault rifle intended for range. Plus, since the Ribbed Stubby grip doesn't negatively impact accuracy like most grips do, it's an improvement over the B36A4's default handling.

The final slot goes to your optic, and this is largely down to personal preference. With that said, you can't go wrong with the Mini Flex 1.00x or CCO 2.00x, depending on the map and mode you're on. The Mini Flex is so clean for close range, while the CCO has you covered for longer ranges.

As an assault rifle, you'll get some nice buffs to draw and sprint-to-fire speed when you're playing Assault. Since the B36A4 isn't quite as nimble as the likes of the M433, these proficiency bonuses come in handy. Otherwise, it's a reliable pick for any class when you need a more versatile weapon.