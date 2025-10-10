Best PW5A3 loadout in Battlefield 6
It's time to get tacticool with the MP5.
I don't know why, but there's nothing more tactical and cool than an MP5, and in Battlefield 6, that's the PW5A3. Not to be confused with the much faster firing PW7A2, based on the MP7, the best BF6 PW5A3 loadout is just a tad slower and more methodical.
The PW5A3 is certainly a strong early option, alongside the SGX, but it wasn't my cup of tea at first. With some smart attachment choices, this SMG grew on me a ton for mid-range maps like Iberian Offensive and Siege of Cairo.
I recommend using the following attachments for a PW5A3 build:
- Muzzle: Flash Hider (10)
- Barrel: Extended 245mm Custom (15)
- Underbarrel: Slim Angled (20)
- Magazine: 30RND Fast Magazine (10)
- Ammunition: Standard (5)
- Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10)
- Accessory: 120MW Blue (30)
The PW5A3 really doesn't have much in the way of recoil, and I've not found it particularly consistent at range compared to alternatives like the SGX, so I much prefer going for a stealthier, more flank-focused playstyle. That's where the Flash Hider muzzle comes in, hiding in-world spotting and reducing the range at which you're marked on the map when firing.
If you want to be even quieter, use the Standard Suppressor for 20 points, and change the 120MW Blue laser (more on that later) to the 50MW Blue laser. The only reason I don't use this option, as cool as it is, is that suppressors hurt hipfire accuracy, and that's important for an SMG.
Then, we use the Extended 245mm Custom barrel and Slim Angled grip primarily to increase ADS speed, though the former also increases bullet velocity (helpful, but still low) while the latter improves recoil control. SMGs are best when nimble, and these attachments make it so.
On a similar note, I use the 30-round fast magazines for speedier reloads. The large 40-round mag might be tempting, but it costs 25 points and hinders your mobility, so I don't think it's worth it. But we have the points to spare for an upgrade from the standard magazine, so this is a good compromise.
The last major attachment is the 120MW Blue laser. Coming in at 30 points, it's certainly pricey, but it's worth it for a big boost to hipfire accuracy and even ADS precision while moving. Again, if you want to use a suppressor, you'll want to trade this for the weaker 50MW variant or remove the optic.
My biggest gripe with the PW5A3 when I first picked it up was that the default 2PRO 1.25x red dot is horrible, and the iron sights aren't all that much better. Thankfully, it won't take long to unlock a handful of better picks, namely the Mini Flex 1.00x. Its clean sight makes it my go-to for pretty much anything, especially in close range.
Since this is an SMG, it's a no-brainer to use it with the Engineer class to take advantage of their signature weapon bonus to hip-fire control—even more important if you've opted for a suppressor. However, it feels like a bit of a waste playing Engineer on maps and modes with no vehicles. In those cases, Assault is a strong alternative thanks to the assault sling, which lets you carry a second primary weapon. You could use a carbine or DMR for a ranged alternative, or a shotgun for when you run out of ammo.
