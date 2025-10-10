Carbines are perhaps the single best weapon type in Battlefield 6, with the M4A1 and M277 continuing their domination from the beta. With weak default attachments, the best M277 loadout does take a bit of work, but it's worth it in the end.

By default, the M277 has some of the worst recoil deviation of any weapon. When combined with a frustratingly small 20-round magazine, it's hard to consistently score kills at range or multi-kills. The M277's stock attachments look very cool and tactical, but it's not all that optimal to have a suppressor and large optic on a weapon with so much kick and so few bullets. So, here's what you need to do.

Best M277 loadout in Battlefield 6

Here's the build I recommend for the M277:

Muzzle: Double-Port Brake (10)

Double-Port Brake (10) Barrel: Heavy Extended 16" Custom (10)

Heavy Extended 16" Custom (10) Underbarrel: Alloy Vertical (20)

Alloy Vertical (20) Magazine: 25RND Fast Magazine (25)

25RND Fast Magazine (25) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10) Accessory: 50MW Blue (20)

The Double-Port Brake and the Alloy Vertical grip are the two most important attachments on the M277, so it's good that you unlock them relatively early. These combine to significantly reduce the recoil of sustained and burst fire, making fighting at range much easier. The Compensated Brake muzzle might sound tempting, but it's not as useful as the Double-Port in practice, given the small mag size and moderate rate of fire.

Then, there's the surprisingly cheap Heavy Extended 16" Custom barrel. Combining the effects of the Heavy and Extended barrels, this improves the accuracy of sustained shooting and increases projectile velocity to further improve the M277 at mid-range.

As much as I'd love to use the 30-round magazine, the largest available on the M277 (and still only bog standard, at that), it costs a whopping 40 points to equip. Instead, use the 25-RND Fast mag. You'll gain five extra shots, but also faster reloads at a slow cost to draw speed and movement speed while aiming. With such a small magazine, the sub-two-second reload speed is vital. If you're not using an optic (I actually really like the M277's iron sights) or while levelling, slap on the Improved Mag Catch, too.

To tackle the M277's last weakness, its spread, all you need is the 50MW Blue laser. Unlocked at Mastery 26, this laser improves both hipfire and ADS accuracy while strafing, and you'll notice it immediately.

You can spend your last 10 points on an optic like the Mini Flex or RO-M, depending on the map and mode you're on. I can personally vouch for the M277's iron sights, which'll free up 10 points to spend on either the Mag Catch or a basic suppressor.

None of the classes gain any unique benefits while using carbines, so you're free to use the M277 with any of the classes. You can be very aggressive with it, so it's fun to pair it with the Assault, especially since the assault sling, which lets you carry a second primary, is a great backup for when you inevitably need to reload mid-shootout. On the other hand, Recon has some great gadgets for intel, like motion sensors, mines, and a drone.