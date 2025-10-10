The DRS-IAR straddles the line between an assault rifle and LMG in Battlefield 6, and it struggles to be the best of either at first. The default attachments, namely a 3.5x scope and nothing in the way of recoil control, really sell this weapon short. With the best BF6 DRS-IAR loadout, though, this LMG is a monster.

Since it brings the raw stopping power of an LMG with the faster, more versatile handling of an assault rifle, the DRS is great for almost all of Battlefield 6's maps. The main drawback is its incredible kick, but build it right, and maybe it'll become your favourite weapon too.

Best DRS-IAR loadout in Battlefield 6

You should use the following DRS-IAR build:

Muzzle: Double-Port Brake (10)

Double-Port Brake (10) Barrel: Light 16.5" Fluted (20)

Light 16.5" Fluted (20) Underbarrel: Ribbed Stubby (30)

Ribbed Stubby (30) Magazine: 30RND Magazine (5)

30RND Magazine (5) Ammunition: Standard (5)

Standard (5) Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10)

Mini Flex 1.00x (10) or RO-M 1.75x (10) Accessory: 50MW Blue (20)

This thing kicks like a mule, so first things first, you'll want the Double-Port Brake and Ribbed Stubby foregrip to control the recoil. These are unlocked at Mastery 13 and 21, respectively, so use the Single-Port Brake and Alloy Vertical grip until that point. These aren't quite as strong, but they do the same job.

With the recoil under control, I use the Light 16.5" Fluted barrel and 50MW Blue laser to improve aim down sights accuracy. The DRS has a fair bit of deviation at base, so this goes a long way in making it feel more consistent at range. Plus, since we're not using a grip that hurts accuracy, these are straight-up enhancements over the base performance. These are both very late-level attachments (Mastery 37 and 26, respectively), so use the Heavy or Extended 20" LE barrels until then.

The DRS-IAR also has tons of magazine options, ranging from the standard 30 rounds all the way up to 60 rounds, with fast mag variants to boot. We won't be using any of them, sorry, mainly because they get annoyingly expensive. Plus, since the DRS shoots relatively slowly at 771 RPM, it's not essential to have a larger mag anyhow.

Your final 10 points should go to an optic, and this is largely down to your own preference. However, I'll vouch for the Mini Flex 1.00x and RO-M 1.75x, depending on the map. These are both very clean, unobtrusive sights that work well with the DRS's intended range and visual jumpiness.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it behaves more like an assault rifle, the DRS-IAR is, ultimately, an LMG. This means it still benefits from the Support's buffs to aim down sights speed and no sprint speed penalty when using LMGs. If Support isn't your cup of tea, it's also a good fit for the Assault class, using the assault sling to carry a close-range backup like the M4A1 carbine or M87A1 shotgun.