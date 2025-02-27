Where to find an Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds

Trying to catch an Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds is yet another of the endemic life research tasks you'll be given by Dareel in the Windward Plains command tent. Since both Dareel and Samin seem incapable of doing their jobs, it's once again up to you to explore another of the Forbidden Lands' biomes in search of a weird and wonderful creature.

As Dareel explains, the Ember Rufflizard is located in the Oilwell Basin, but he doesn't give you much other info besides that. If you'd prefer not to explore every inch of the region or tracking down endemic life isn't your forte, here's exactly where to find the Ember Rufflizard in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard location

You can find Ember Rufflizards in some of the lava areas in Oilwell Basin (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find an Ember Rufflizard in area 15 of the Oilwell Basin. This is one of the lava-filled caverns at the bottom of the map and is where this endemic life likes to hang out, in case the name wasn't enough of a clue. Make sure to grab a Cool Drink before heading down to the bottom level of the map, or snatch a Chillmantle Bug with your Hook Slinger on the way to avoid being slowly cooked to death.

The lizard itself is quite distinctive—it's covered in glowing green ridges and wanders around the area in a small group. The best place to find this group is towards the centre of the cavern. If you don't have any luck finding them, there are usually a couple that hang around the crater in area 9, so you could also try there. Besides these two locations I didn't spot any others while exploring, though there are likely more.

Ember Rufflizards have glowing green ridges all over them (Image credit: Capcom)

Same as in the previous quest, hold the left bumper on controller and select your capture net from the essential items hotwheel. No need to sneak this time since these creatures are very chill—especially considering they're fire lizards. Aim your capture net with LT and when the box turns orange press RT to fire and snatch one. Now take the lizard back to Dareel in the Windward Plains base camp.

Your reward is 10 Might Seeds, five honey, and 100 Guild Points