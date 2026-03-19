Can you store items in Crimson Desert?

There are a helluva lot of items in Crimson Desert. That's no surprise, considering how many systems Pearl Abyss has managed to stuff into this game. You need bugs to craft dyes; ores, timber, and cloth to upgrade gear; ingredients for your all-you-can-eat-buffet you'll inevitably chow down on mid-boss fight; and a whole heap of peonies to craft Palmer Pills.

Lugging around all those goods takes up residence inside your inventory a lot faster than you might think. Crimson Desert starts you out with a moderate 50 slots—which you can increase through side quests and via buying upgrades—but as you take on large-scale liberations and find yourself with hundreds of enemies to loot, it's never quite enough.

Does Crimson Desert have any storage?

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Well, erm, unfortunately the answer right now is no. Despite eventually unlocking a house that you can stuff full of cabinets and drawers, and Pywel being littered with a smattering of classic videogame wooden chests, they don't actually have any functionality right now. Beyond being able to open them and stare at a pouch of copper you can't steal without wearing a mask, of course. You can't store anything on your horse either, besides trade goods before you acquire a wagon.

Article continues below

The closest thing to any kind of storage right now is the Supply Chest at Howling Hill, which will scoop up certain items that you miss picking up during events like liberating camps, where the enemies usually despawn before you get a chance to loot them. While you can't actually put anything in there yourself, I have been using it as a kind of pseudo-storage to leave items in there I think I'll make good use of later—like ingredients to cook meals or harder-to-grab upgrade materials.

There is good news, though! Pearl Abyss has confirmed that the option to store items will be coming at some point in the future. It's unclear whether that's going to be happening sooner rather than later—it's not present in the Day 1 patch, though I imagine it'll be something high up on the developer's priority list.

For now, I recommend just giving your inventory the occasional cleanout. Open any pouches you're hoarding. Discard letters from side quests you no longer need. Sell recipes you've already learned. Limit yourself to just one or two stacks of easy-to-obtain items, like cloth. You could even spend some silver to open up Abyss Gear slots on unused armour (that you want to hold onto) if you find yourself with a bunch of Gears clogging up space. And keep making regular trips back to the Smithy and merchants to see if you can offload or use up items for something productive, like a much-needed upgrade.