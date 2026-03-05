Working out how to expand your vault in Marathon will help you hold onto more weapons, backpacks, and implants for your Runner. Staying stocked is not only useful in terms of exchanging resources for items in the armory, but it'll also give you a nice little cushion of gear in case you die on a run and lose everything.

This will save you purchasing expensive Sponsor Kits, or, god forbid, having to use the free kits, which have a tendency to be, well, garbage. All that said, here's how to expand your vault space in Marathon so you can store more stuff.

How to get more vault space in Marathon

You can expand your vault via the Expansion upgrade with CyberAcme (Image credit: Bungie)

You can expand your vault in Marathon if you purchase 'Expansion', one of CyberAcme's faction upgrades. This is located in the top left corner of their upgrade page, and you can unlock it for $2,500 and 12 Unstable Diodes once you reach Rank 3. This will give you eight extra slots for your stash.

After that, you can purchase four additional upgrades:

Expansion (Level 2) +8 rows, CyAc Rank 7 $4,000 22 Unstable Diodes 12 Unstable Gunmetal

+8 rows, CyAc Rank 7 Expansion (Level 3) +6 rows, CyAc Rank 13 $5,000 27 Unstable Diodes 15 Unstable Gunmetal

+6 rows, CyAc Rank 13 Expansion (Level 4) +4 rows, CyAc Rank 18 $7,000 30 Unstable Diodes 18 Unstable Gunmetal

+4 rows, CyAc Rank 18 Expansion (Level 5) +4 rows, CyAc Rank 28 $10,000 50 Unstable Diodes 30 Unstable Gunmetal

+4 rows, CyAc Rank 28

As you can see, both the cost and rank requirements massively increase with each incremental upgrade, while the amount of space you get also lessens. The second two upgrades give 14 additional slots, while the final two only provide 8, for a total of 182 (22 extra slots) if you buy all of them.

With that in mind, I'd recommend grabbing the first two, but after that you're probably better off just maintaining good stash hygiene and selling anything you don't need.