Crimson Desert's waterskiing shoes are my favorite silly gadget the game has produced so far

Crimson Desert is filled with all sorts of weird magical gizmos. You've got pots you can stuff endless Abyss puzzle junk into (which you then immediately forget about), jetpacks that can only be worn by orcs, helmets that light bonfires, plus a helmet that puts them out, too. But one of my favorites so far has to be the Vaporwalkers. These unassuming shoes give you the Skipping Stones ability, allowing you to slide across shallow areas of water.

Like many of Crimson Desert's random magical items, it sounds a little useless, but I've actually found it great for quickly bypassing rivers when you're exploring and running around Pywel. You can find the Vaporwalker boots in the Ancient's Heart Cave in the Ancient Rift in north Hernand, north of the Forest of Wolves and the Hills of No Return, or southeast from the "P" in Pailune on the map.

Image 1 of 3 You can find the Vaporwalkers in a chest in the Ancient Rift (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Specifically, in the Ancient's Heart Cave (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You'll have to use stab to get through the waterfall and then Force Palm to destroy a rock (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Just like the Frostcursed Armor , the chest is hidden behind a waterfall, and you'll have to use the stab skill to get through it. Behind that is a rock which you can either Force Palm or Turning Slash to smash open, letting you open the chest inside to get the Vaporwalkers (plus a Refined Palmar Pill).

To use the Vaporwalkers, make sure to equip them, but beyond that I've found the best results come from entering a slide with C (L3 on controller) just as you go into the water, which will propel you along it. You'll go much farther on shallow water, but you can skate over a bit of deeper water if you've got momentum, meaning you can bypass deeper rivers provided you start sliding as you enter the shallows.

The timing can be tricky, though, and sometimes you will just find yourself sliding into a deep pool. Although the Vaporwalkers only have three charges, you'll get one back every 20 seconds, so as long as you're not constantly using them, you should be able to surf across the water whenever you want.