How to activate the Spire of the Stars in Crimson Desert

You'll have to activate the Spire of the Stars in Crimson Desert after Octavius's experiment goes awry, causing a strange phenomenon to occur at the top of this strange tower. The head of the institute will give you a key that unlocks the tower, so all you need to do is work out how to turn on the elevator—it can't be too hard, right?

While it's nowhere near as elaborate as the hoops you just jumped through at Scholastone, here's what you have to do to get to the top of the Spire of the Stars.

How to activate the Spire of the Stars

Image 1 of 3 Collect the Engraved Cubes from the side chambers (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Load them into the symbols in the main room (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Move the symbols up and down to match the positions shown on the walls in either side room (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Once you slot the key into the door and unlock the spire, you'll find yourself at the bottom of an elevator shaft with two side rooms. You'll want to head into either room and push against the glowing symbols on each wall to force them in. This will make them spin around and give you an Engraved Cube item, apart from the circular symbol, which has already been activated.

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Head back into the central chamber and insert those cubes into the three symbols along the bottom of the far wall, causing each to rise up to the top. What you need to do now is move each of these symbols into the position represented on the wall in each side room. Do the following:

Climb the wall and hang off the triangular symbol till it drops down to the 2nd slot Hang on the square-like symbol until it's all the way at the bottom

If you haven't already tampered with the symbols, this will complete the puzzle. However, if you accidentally hang one of them for too long, you can bring it down to the bottom and hit it with Force Palm to push it back up to the top again. The positions for each symbol are:

Circle : Third slot up

: Third slot up Square : First slot

: First slot Triangle : Second slot up

: Second slot up Sideways X: Fourth slot up

The circle and sideways X should already be in the correct positions after you insert the Engraved Cubes, but if not, this is where they all need to be. After that, the elevator will activate, letting you ascend the spire.