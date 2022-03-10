How to complete the Irina quest in Elden Ring

Need help with the Elden Ring Irina quest? This particular NPC can be found pretty early on during your exploration of the Lands Between. Before you venture towards Stormveil Castle and the bosses there, you might take a detour to the south and into Weeping Peninsula.

While the quest itself isn't particularly long, it isn't obvious where you need to go. And even though the area itself is fairly forgiving, getting to Castle Morne can seem impossible at first. Luckily, this guide covers everything you need to know for each step. I've tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible, but proceed at your own risk. Here's how to complete the Elden Ring Irina quest and make your way through Castle Morne.

Irina location

Irina location. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Irina location

Irina is found just to the south of the Bridge of Sacrifice. You can approach the bridge from the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace in the southern part of Limgrave and follow the road.

The bridge itself is heavily guarded and when you get close, you'll draw the fire of those defending it. You can clear out all the enemies here if you're feeling confident, otherwise, use Torrent to dash through to the other side. There's a Site of Grace just to the right of the road on the far side, so head over here to activate it, and rest there to reset any enemies that might have chased you.

From the newly-activated Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace, head back to the road and find Irina. Keep speaking to her until you get the option to deliver a letter to her father in Castle Morne.

Castle Morne

Castle Morne. (Image credit: From Software)

How to reach Castle Morne in Elden Ring

Follow the road to the south. There are a few enemies along the way, but most of can be avoided. You'll find the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace a little further on, to the left of the road and next to a merchant. It's a good idea to rest here as the next part can get interesting.

As you make your way into the open area after the Site of Grace, you'll see Castle Morne ahead of you. There's an Elden Ring map fragment next to the pillar ahead of you, but you need to be quick to grab it—you'll start getting fired on by massive arrows loosed from the castle.

You can use the terrain to the right of the road to avoid getting hit as you make your way closer to the castle. As you get near, you'll see a huge archer standing in front of the fortress. Despite his size, he's easy to dispatch. Just attack his ankles and he'll fall pretty quickly. There's another Site of Grace just inside the entrance.

Edgar

Edgar's location. (Image credit: From Software)

Where to find Edgar

Once you've rested at the Castle Morne Lift Site of Grace, use the lift to ascend the castle. The courtyard ahead is full of enemies, so you have a couple of options here: You can clear out the whole area if you choose if you don't get overwhelmed, or you can just sneak past them.

If you choose the sneaky way, head immediately to your right when you come out of the door and stay crouched. Make your way up the pile of rubble (you have to get very close to one of the worshippers), but stick to the wall where you can. Once you're past them, follow the wall around to the right to find a doorway.

Head through the room and down the stairs and dispatch the enemies here, then use the ladder to climb. At the top you'll find more enemies fighting one another—you can safely ignore these and proceed up another ladder straight ahead. Head to the middle of the rampart and drop down to the area below. The screenshots below should help you out.

Image 1 of 4 Climb this ladder after you've dispatched the enemies fighting. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 4 Drop down here. (Image credit: From Software) Image 3 of 4 The section of wooden floor before you drop down. (Image credit: From Software) Image 4 of 4 Edgar is at the top of these stairs. (Image credit: From Software)

There are a few enemies here you'll have to deal with. A couple of flying foes can do a surprising amount of damage if they hit you, so take them out with ranged weapons or magic. Once they've been dealt with, make your way long the rampart overlooking the courtyard where you entered the castle then head up the steps until you reach the section of wooden floor. Turn left and drop down here.

Take care of the enemies fighting here and make your way along the walkway until you come to the wooden stairs that follow the outside of the tower ahead of you. Continue up and you'll find Edgar at the top. Talk to him until you have the option to hand over Irina's letter.

Leonine Misbegotten

The ladder to get back onto the rampart. (Image credit: From Software)

Where to find Leonine Misbegotten

Head down the stairs and back the way you came and climb back up to the rampart where you dropped down earlier. There's a ladder just to the right of the wooden flooring above. At the top, turn left, then look to your right to find the broken wall and the Behind the Castle Site of Grace just below. Activate it and rest if you need to.

From here, drop down onto the rampart below and jump across to the section with a grate in the floor. Drop down through the gap and deal with the enemy below. There are a few enemies outside, but most of these can be backstabbed—just watch out for the tougher enemy at the other end of the walkway, near the tower. When you reach the middle of this walkway, drop down onto the roof below, then again onto the ground. Now head towards your left and jump across the rocky areas until you reach another rampart with a square hole in the floor.

Image 1 of 5 The Site of Grace is down here. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 5 Jump across here. (Image credit: From Software) Image 3 of 5 Drop down onto this roof. (Image credit: From Software) Image 4 of 5 Use the beams to break your fall. (Image credit: From Software) Image 5 of 5 Drop down onto the beach. (Image credit: From Software)

You need to drop down here, but you can use the horizontal beams to land. There are a lot of enemies at the bottom so you either want to pick a couple of them of with a ranged weapon before you make the last drop, or hope you can roll out of the way and make it to the next Site of Grace. Whichever way you choose, when you land at the bottom, run out of the door and make a hard left around the side of the building. You'll find the Beside the Rampart Gaol Site of Grace here. Activate it and rest as this is the last one before the boss fight.

Head back to the front of the building and towards the bridge. Instead of crossing, drop down onto the beach, but be careful not to land too close to a jellyfish, as they'll turn hostile. The boss door is just ahead and you can summon Edgar to help you with the fight.

Note: If you didn't speak to Edgar in the castle and hand him Irina's letter before beating this boss, you will fail the quest.

Leonine Misbegotten can be a pretty tough fight. He moves fast and you'll need to be prepared to dodge roll a lot to avoid being staggered. Don't be shy about using summoning ashes to help you if he's giving you issues. You'll receive the Grafted Blade Greatsword for your trouble, which is essentially your very own section of the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

Completing the quest

Head back to Edgar. (Image credit: From Software)

How to complete Irina's quest

Now you need to make your way back to Edgar. He's in the same location that you found him before so fast travel to the Castle Morne Lift Site of Grace and make your way back to him. He'll tell you he's going to go to Irina.

Fast travel to the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace and head to where you first found Irina. Speak with Edgar here to complete the quest.