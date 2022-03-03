All the Elden Ring weapons we've found so far

The best Elden Ring weapons will keep you lethal on your journey through the Lands Between. Some weapons are built for melee-based builds and others are built for intelligence-based builds. It can be tough to find a bunch early on if you're not thoroughly exploring. If you follow our guide, you'll be able to pinpoint the location of the next addition to your arsenal.

You've got classic weapons like the great club and the broadsword, but then there are unique armaments like an unblockable knife made of ciphers, a dagger than can fire projectile blood blades, and a dragon head you can attach to your arm and use to spew flames. Some Elden Ring bosses drop "souls" which can then be turned into boss weapons, offering arguably stronger skills. Here we'll explain where to get all Elden Ring weapons we've found so far.

Boss weapons

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring boss weapons

Axe of Godrick

A heavy, golden axe that can be slammed into the ground to cause earthquakes.

Requirements: 34 strength, 22 dexterity

34 strength, 22 dexterity Where to find: Given by Finger Reader Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of the Grafted you get from fighting Godrick.

Grafted Dragon

A dragon head you can wear on one arm and use to spew fire.

Requirements: 20 strength, 14 dexterity, 16 faith

20 strength, 14 dexterity, 16 faith Where to find: Given by Finger Reader Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of the Grafted you get from fighting Godrick.

Carian Regal Scepter

A fine glintstone staff that boosts full moon sorceries.

Requirements: 8 strength, 10 dexterity, 40 intelligence

8 strength, 10 dexterity, 40 intelligence Where to find: Given by Finger Reader Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen you get from fighting Rennala.

Starscourge Greatsword

A massive greatsword that deals magic damage and can create a gravitational well to pull enemies in.

Requirements: 38 strength, 12 dexterity, 15 intelligence

38 strength, 12 dexterity, 15 intelligence Where to find: Given by Finger Reader Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of the Starscourge.

Lion Greatbow

A massive greatbow that can fire arrows into the sky to rain down on opponents.

Requirements: 22 strength, 18 dexterity

22 strength, 18 dexterity Where to find: Given by Finger Reader Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of the Starscourge.

Morgott's Cursed Sword

A curved greatsword with a high crit stat that deals blood loss buildup.

Requirements: 14 strength, 35 dexterity, 17 arcane

14 strength, 35 dexterity, 17 arcane Where to find: Given by Finger Reader Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of the Omen King.

Winged Greathorn

An antlered great axe wielded by the ancestral shamans of Siofra River.

Requirements: 30 strength, 20 dexterity

30 strength, 20 dexterity Where to find: Given by Finger Reader Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor, from defeating the Regal Ancestor boss in Nokron.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Gargoyle's Twinblade

A heavy bronze twinblade wielded by the Valiant Gargoyle.

Requirements: 18 strength, 15 dexterity

18 strength, 15 dexterity Where to find: Earned by defeating the Valiant Gagoyle boss at the Siofra Aqueduct, accessible from the ancestral woods in Nokron.

Gargoyle's Greatsword

A heavy bronze greatsword wielded by the Valiant Gargoyle. Its skill can fire a vacuum-blade projectile.

Requirements: 18 strength, 10 dexterity

18 strength, 10 dexterity Where to find: Earned by defeating the Valiant Gagoyle boss at the Siofra Aqueduct, accessible from the ancestral woods in Nokron.

Veteran's Prosthesis

A curve-bladed prosthesis that deals lightning damage. Its skill can perform a lightning kick.

Requirements: 15 strength, 12 dexterity

15 strength, 12 dexterity Where to find: West Mountaintops of the Giants. Earned by defeating Commander Niall in Castle Sol.

Giant's Red Braid

A fire whip woven from the red hair of the Fire Giant.

Requirements: 18 strength, 12 dexterity, 21 faith

18 strength, 12 dexterity, 21 faith Where to find: Given by Finger Reader Enia in exchange for the Remembrance of the Fire Giant you get from defeating the boss in East Mountaintops of the Giants.

Loretta's War Sickle

A polearm that deals magic damage and has the jumping Loretta's Slash skill.

Requirements: 20 strength, 15 dexterity, 20 intelligence

20 strength, 15 dexterity, 20 intelligence Where to find: Dropped by the Loretta boss when you defeat her at the Haligtree.

Swords and Katanas

(Image credit: From Software)

Shamshir

A curved sword with the spinning-slash skill.

Requirements: 7 strength, 13 dexterity

7 strength, 13 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. Head to where the river filled with tentacle monsters meets the sea, to the southwest of the Divine Tower of Limgrave. Here you'll find the Highroad Cave dungeon. The sword is on a platform in the centre of the big room filled with bats and waterfalls.

Carian Knight's Sword

A one-handed knight's sword that also deals magic damage.

Requirements: 10 strength, 10 dexterity, 18 intelligence

10 strength, 10 dexterity, 18 intelligence Where to find: West Liurnia. Head north from the Four Belfries to find a convoy being pulled by trolls on the road. The weapon is in the chest at the back.

Meteoric Ore Blade

A katana that deals magic damage and blood loss buildup.

Requirements: 15 strength, 14 dexterity, 18 intelligence

15 strength, 14 dexterity, 18 intelligence Where to find: Caelid. Head south along the road from the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace to find the Caelid Waypoint Ruins on the right. Just to the west of the marker, you'll find some steps guarded by an insect warrior. Head down the steps, and fight your way through the crypt filled with crawling insects and a poison caster. The far room contains a chest with the weapon.

Uchigatana

A classic Souls katana that deals blood loss buildup.

Requirements: 11 strength, 15 dexterity

11 strength, 15 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. Found in the Deathtouched Catacombs on Stormhill, to the east of the Warmaster's Shack and set into the cliff.

Sword of Night and Flame

An incredibly strong magic sword that pulverizes foes.

Requirements: 12 strength, 12 dexterity, 24 intelligence, 24 faith

12 strength, 12 dexterity, 24 intelligence, 24 faith Where to find: Caria Manor. Go to the Manor Lower Level Grace, walk out onto the top level of the manor, take a left until you reach a dead end. Jump down below onto the rooftop and then again where there is a ladder. Down the ladder is a chest with the sword.

Moonveil

Magical katana that shoots out bolts of light.

Requirements: 12 strength, 18 dexterity, 23 intelligence

12 strength, 18 dexterity, 23 intelligence Where to find: Caelid. Found after beating the boss of the Gael Tunnel, which is on the border of Limgrave and Caelid in the west.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Rivers of Blood

A katana that deals both fire damage and blood loss buildup. Its skill can create blood slashes.

Requirements: 12 strength, 18 dexterity, 20 arcane

12 strength, 18 dexterity, 20 arcane Where to find: Earned by defeating Bloody Finger Okina at the Church of Repose in the East Mountaintops of the Giants.

Scavenger's Curved Sword

A single-handed curved sword that deals blood loss buildup.

Requirements: 9 strength, 14 dexterity

9 strength, 14 dexterity Where to find: Mt. Gelmir. Head west from the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite grace, through the army camp with the siege tower, past the pumpkin head and onto the rocky outcrop that lets you hop to the next mountain. You'll find the sword on a body near the ladder, but beward of the Grafted Scion that jumps down from above.

Bloody Helice

A heavy thrusting sword that applies blood loss buildup. Weapon of the Sanguine Nobles.

Requirements: 16 strength, 19 dexterity

16 strength, 19 dexterity Where to find: Altus Plateau. Found in a chest in the room behind the Sanguine Noble boss in the basement of the Writheblood Ruins. You can find these on the western cliffs overlooking the forest in the north.

Crystal Sword

A sword made of pure crystal that deals magic damage.

Requirements: 13 strength, 10 dexterity, 15 intelligence

13 strength, 10 dexterity, 15 intelligence Where to find: West Liuria. Heading southwest from the Academy Gate Town, you'll find a large cavern in the cliff. Inside is the Village of the Albinaurics. The Crystal Sword is located across a wooden bridge on a rocky outcrop with a tree filled with hanging bodies.

Eclipse Shotel

A decorative curved sword and one of the legendary armaments. Deals holy damage and can inflict the death ailment on foes.

Requirements: 10 strength, 25 dexterity, 30 faith

10 strength, 25 dexterity, 30 faith Where to find: West Mountaintops of the Giants. Found in the chapel of Castle Sol, just beyond the Church of Eclipse site of grace.

Wing of Astel

A curved sword that deals magic damage. Strong attacks unleash a wave of enchanted light, and its skill can create an exploding cloud of stars.

Requirements: 7 strength, 17 dexterity, 20 intelligence

7 strength, 17 dexterity, 20 intelligence Where to find: Ainsel River. Found in the rafters above the room behind the big stone throwing insect. This route is accessible through the portal in Renna's Rise if you are doing the Elden Ring Ranni quest.

Greatswords

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring strength weapons

Lordsworn's Greatsword

A trusty greatsword with the stamp skill that lets you deal powerful upward slashes.

Requirements: 16 strength, 10 dexterity

16 strength, 10 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. In one of the two chests located on the back of the carriages in the Gatefront Ruins.

Bloodhound's Fang

A curved greatsword that deals blood loss buildup damage.

Requirements: 18 strength, 17 dexterity

18 strength, 17 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. Dropped by the Bloodhound Knight Darriwill boss in the Forlorn Hound Evergaol, on the hill at the most southerly point of west Limgrave.

Sword of Milos

A barbed greatsword made from a giant's backbone that causes blood loss. Its skill lets you shriek and reduce and opponent's damage negation.

Requirements: 15 strength, 19 dexterity

15 strength, 19 dexterity Where to find: Earned by defeating the Dungeater in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds below Leyndell.

Royal Greatsword

A greatsword that deals magic damage and has the Wolf's Assault skill that somersaults you into enemies. Wielded by Blaidd, the Elden Ring wolf man from the tower.

Requirements: 26 strength, 18 dexterity, 22 intelligence

26 strength, 18 dexterity, 22 intelligence Where to find: Earned by defeating the wolf man, Blaidd.

Axes, Flails, and Cleavers

(Image credit: From Software)

Flail

A ball and chain that causes blood loss buildup, with a skill that lets you wave it in front of you.

Requirements: 10 strength, 18 dexterity

10 strength, 18 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. It can be found in one of the two chests located on the back of the carriages in the Gatefront Ruins.

Highland Axe

A one-handed axe with a warcry ability that increases attack power.

Requirements: 12 strength, 9 dexterity

12 strength, 9 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. In Stormveil Castle, you'll find it in the big room just off to the side of the flamethrower courtyard. The room has limbs hanging from the ceiling and a Grafted Scion patrolling. The axe is just below the big painting of Godrick.

Greataxe

A large and heavy single-bladed axe.

Requirements: 30 strength, 8 dexterity

30 strength, 8 dexterity Where to find: East Limgrave. Head south from the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace, across the bridge where you fight the Night Cavalry boss, and you'll see a carriage convoy that carries this axe.

Butchering Knife

A butcher's cleaver with a downward charged smash. The weapon of Anastasia Tarnished Eater.

Requirements: 16 strength, 20 dexterity

16 strength, 20 dexterity Where to find: Head west along the road from the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace, past the hanging beast bodies, and you'll be invaded by Anastasia Tarnished Eater. Beat her to get it.

Hammers

(Image credit: From Software)

Brickhammer

An extremely heavy-headed stone hammer.

Requirements: 31 strength

31 strength Where to find: West Limgrave. While taking the back route into Stormveil Castle, and after you've unlocked the door with the rusty key and climbed the ladder, head right towards the two enemies and the jump-able gap. Jump onto the wooden platform by the doorway and then head left along the rampart to the tower to find the hammer.

Large Club

A classic Souls weapon, this massive wooden club with the barbaric roar skill.

Requirements: 22 strength

22 strength Where to find: West Limgrave. Found to the south of the Forlorn Hound Evergaol, which is located on a hill at the most southerly point of West Limgrave. The weapon is found on a body surrounded by enemies near the ravine edge.

Battle Hammer

A large, iron warhammer that raises attack, defense, and stamina recovery with its skill.

Requirements: 26 strength, 8 dexterity

26 strength, 8 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. Dropped by the Grave Warden Duelist boss of the Murkwater Catacombs dungeon. Head under the bridge from the lake, past Murkwater Cave, and you'll eventually come to it at the far end of a small cavern filled with bodies.

Great Stars

A giant blood-covered mace with spikes sticking out of it. Causes blood loss build up.

Requirements: 22 strength, 12 dexterity

22 strength, 12 dexterity Where to find: Altus Plateau. Found on the back of the caravan that travels along the northern road above the forest, close to the Writheblood Ruins.

Nox Flowing Hammer

A metal hammer wielded by the monks of the eternal city. Has a unique skill that lets it transform into a metal whip.

Requirements: 17 strength, 7 dexterity

17 strength, 7 dexterity Where to find: Siofra River, Nokron. Found in the Night's Sacred Ground on a body in the rafters of the first church you get to.

Polearms and Spears

(Image credit: From Software)

Golden Halberd

A heavy halberd with a skill that can raise the attack of you and nearby allies.

Requirements: 30 strength, 14 dexterity, 12 faith

30 strength, 14 dexterity, 12 faith Where to find: West Limgrave. Dropped by the Elden Ring Tree Sentinel just outside the Stranded Graveyard.

Dragon Halberd

An ancient halberd whose skill can infuse it with frost and lightning.

Requirements: 22 strength, 10 dexterity

22 strength, 10 dexterity Where to find: Earned from defeating the Dragonkin Soldier boss. Head through the portal in the broken tower in the centre of the region to find him lying in a lake.

Treespear

A great spear that deals holy damage.

Requirements: 15 strength, 22 dexterity, 18 faith

15 strength, 22 dexterity, 18 faith Where to find: On the north end of the broken bridge that leads from Limgrave to Liuria, you'll find a broken down convoy by a troll. This weapon is in the chest at the back.

Bows and Crossbows

(Image credit: From Software)

Crepus's Black-Key Crossbow

A sniper crossbow that can fire Black-Key Bolts that deal Scarlet Rot buildup.

Requirements: 14 strength, 16 dexterity

14 strength, 16 dexterity Where to find: Roundtable Hold. Head down the stairs past Smith Master Hewg and unlock the first Elden Ring Stonesword Key door to find it in a chest along with 20 Black-Key Bolts.

Pulley Bow

A mechanical longbow that uses a complex series of springs and pulleys to work.

Requirements: 11 strength, 11 dexterity

11 strength, 11 dexterity Where to find: Head along the west road from the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace until you see a ladder on the left side. Climb it, then head further west into the camp with the siege tower. Climb up around the back of the tower, and you'll find this at the top.

Horn Bow

A bow wielded by the ancestral hunters of Siofra. Deals magic damage.

Requirements: 10 strength, 14 dexterity

10 strength, 14 dexterity Where to find: Underneath the temple steps of the Hallowhorn Grounds in Siofra River. Circle down and around to the left to find it.

Twinblades

(Image credit: From Software)

Twinned Knight Swords

A twinblade capable of dealing rapid strikes.

Requirements: 16 strength, 18 dexterity

16 strength, 18 dexterity Where to find: Altus Plateau. At the East Windmill Pasture in the far north, on the body the women are dancing around. Be careful: picking it up will aggro them.

Daggers and hand weapons

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring dex weapons

Reduvia

A dagger that deals blood loss buildup damage and can fire blood projectiles with its skill.

Requirements: 5 strength, 13 dexterity

5 strength, 13 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. Dropped by Bloody Finger Nerijus when he invades near the entrance to Murkwater Cave, north through the lake, passing under the bridge.

Erdsteel Dagger

A curved dagger that deals magic damage.

Requirements: 7 strength, 12 dexterity

7 strength, 12 dexterity Where to find: East Limgrave. Cross the bridge from West Limgrave, and head along the northern road to find Kenneth on top of an arch. Agree to help him clear out Fort Haight, which is located at the most southeasterly point of East Limgrave and contains one half of the Elden Ring Dectus medallion. Kill the boss there, head back to Kenneth, and he'll give you this dagger.

Miséricorde

A doctor's dagger with an especially high critical stat.

Requirements: 7 strength, 12 dexterity

7 strength, 12 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. Located in the same room as the Iron Whetblade, locked behind a Stonesword Key statue. From the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, head down the stairs into the courtyard of flamethrowers and make your way to the doorway directly opposite. Head into the big hall with the Grafted Scion and the body parts hanging from the ceiling. Bear right along the wall, then right again into a small courtyard with the fog door. The weapon is inside.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Ivory Sickle

A sickle fashioned from ivory that deals magical damage.

Requirements: 6 strength, 11 dexterity, 13 intelligence

6 strength, 11 dexterity, 13 intelligence Where to find: West Liuria. Head southwest from the Academy Gate Town to find a cavern in the cliff. This is the Village of Albinaurics. Find the sickle in a stone sarcophagus at the highest point of the town, by the enemy playing the instrument.

Cipher Pata

An unblockable blade made of ciphers that deals holy damage.

Requirements: 30 faith

30 faith Where to find: Roundtable Hold. Jump down into the armoury/arena where you get invaded, and run down the passage to the left to find it on a body in a bed.

Scorpion's Stinger

A dagger with a high crit that deal scarlet rot buildup.

Requirements: 6 strength, 12 dexterity

6 strength, 12 dexterity Where to find: Ainsel River. Found past the Rot Lake in a chest in the room behind the group of Pests that are worshipping.

Hookclaws

Fast-slashing claws that deal blood loss buildup damage.

Requirements: 8 strength, 14 dexterity

8 strength, 14 dexterity Where to find: West Limgrave. When taking the back route into Stormveil Castle, you'll enter a tower and see two guards sitting at the base of a staircase. Head left along the side of the staircase to find the claws at the end of the room. Be wary of the exile soldier patrolling with a big axe.

Clinging Bone

A sharpened skeletal arm that deals magic damage. Its skill can perform a lifesteal fist.

Requirements: 8 strength, 22 dexterity, 16 arcane

8 strength, 22 dexterity, 16 arcane Where to find: Earned by defeating Ensha if he invades you later in the game.

Sacred Seals

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring faith weapons

Godslayer's Seal

A sacred seal that boosts godslayer incantations.

Requirements: 4 strength, 27 faith

4 strength, 27 faith Where to find: West Limgrave. In Stormveil castle, when entering the courtyard filled with flamethrowers, head left and down the stairs into the rat-filled larder. Use a Stonesword Key to open the door, and inside you'll find two chests—one with the sacred seal, and the other with the Godskin Prayer book that you can give to Brother Corhyn.

Clawmark Seal

A sacred seal that boosts bestial incantations.

Requirements: 4 strength, 10 faith

4 strength, 10 faith Where to find: Greyoll's Dragonbarrow. Defeat the Tibia Mariner boss in Summonwater Village in East Limgrave, then talk to D. He'll give you the location of the portal that leads to the Bestial Sanctum. Head through and into the sanctum. Feed Gurranq the Death Root you got from the boss, and he'll give you this weapon in exchange.

Golden Order Seal

A sacred seal that boosts fundamentalist incantations.

Requirements: 17 intelligence, 17 faith

17 intelligence, 17 faith Where to find: Leyndell, Royal Capital. Head south along the road from the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace to find it on a body in the Minor Erdtree Church.

Staffs

(Image credit: From Software)

Meteorite Staff

A staff that boosts gravity sorcery.

Requirements: 6 strength, 18 intelligence

6 strength, 18 intelligence Where to find: On a corpse at the Street of Sages Ruins in Caelid, just to the southeast of the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace.

Carian Glintstone Staff

A staff that boosts Carian sword sorcery.

Requirements: 6 strength, 8 dexterity, 24 intelligence

6 strength, 8 dexterity, 24 intelligence Where to find: Found at the top of the unflipped Carian Study Hall in Liurnia, near where Miriam teleports to.

Demi-Human Queen's Staff

A Glintstone Staff wielded by a queen of the demi-humans.

Requirements: 6 strength, 10 intelligence

6 strength, 10 intelligence Where to find: Weeping Peninsula. Defeat the Demi-Human Queen at the centre of the Demi-Human Ruins, in the woods to the west of the Bridge of Sacrifices.

Prince of Death's staff

A staff that boosts death sorcery.

Requirements: 6 strength, 18 intelligence, 18 faith

6 strength, 18 intelligence, 18 faith Where to find: Found on the highest tower in the Deeproot Depths, accessible by climbing the roots.

Colossal weapons

(Image credit: From Software)

Greatsword

Your typical Berserk-esque slab of heavy metal. A colossal greatsword with a wide swinging arc.

Requirements: 31 strength, 12 dexterity.

31 strength, 12 dexterity. Where to find: North Caelid. Heading east from the Rotview Balcony site of grace along the road, you'll find a group of big dogs gathered around a ruined convoy. The weapon is in the chest on the back of it.

Troll Knight's Sword

A colossal greatsword that deals magic damage.

Requirements: 20 strength, 14 dexterity, 18 intelligence

20 strength, 14 dexterity, 18 intelligence Where to find: West Liurnia. Dropped by the Troll Knight in the Caria Manor. Make your way from the Manor Upper Level Site of Grace through the garden with the wolves. Head up the stairs to find the knight and three sorcerers.

Watchdog's Staff

A giant stone staff embedded with glintstone.

Requirements: 34 strength, 10 dexterity

34 strength, 10 dexterity Where to find: West Liurnia. Hidden behind the illusory wall next to the staircase in the Road's End Catacombs dungeon in the south. Head south from the Revenger's Shack Site of Grace along the cliff path with the bats to find the door set in a cliff.

Prelate's Inferno Crozier

A colossal flame hammer that lets you do a flaming version of that Smough move from Dark Souls where he slides it along the floor.

Requirements: 45 strength, 8 dexterity

45 strength, 8 dexterity Where to find: Defeat the Prelate of the Fire Monks in Fort Laiedd on the westernmost edge of the region.

Dragon Greatclaw

A colossal hammer that deals lightning damage.

Requirements: 30 strength, 14 dexterity

30 strength, 14 dexterity Where to find: Leyndell, Royal Capital. Dropped by the Draconian Tree Sentinel boss at the back gate into the city.

Staff of the Avatar

The heavy decorative mace used by the Avatars of the Erdtree.

Requirements: 34 strength, 8 dexterity, 24 faiths

34 strength, 8 dexterity, 24 faiths Where to find: Dropped by the Avatar of the Erdtree in the Deeproot Depths.

Melee shields

(Image credit: From Software)

Marred Wooden Shield

A light wooden shield that causes blood loss buildup.

Requirements: 8 strength

8 strength Where to find: West Limgrave. When heading back way into Stormveil Castle, you'll eventually arrive at the Rampart Tower Site of Grace. Head outside and along the wall with the Stormhawks that chuck barrels, until you see a raised balcony on the left. Drop down to the platform below, drop down again onto the ledge on the right side, then drop down into the broken tower to find the shield.

Spiked Palisade Shield

A very spiky greatshield that deals blood loss buildup damage.