Where to find map fragments in Elden Ring

Wondering where to find all the Elden Ring map fragments? The world of the Lands Between is absolutely massive. Just when you think the game is going to stop growing, more areas appear out of the fog and give you a whole new region of mysteries to uncover and bosses to best.

Before you can see the full map for each region, however, you'll need to obtain a map fragment. With the one exception of Siofra River, map fragments are found at pillars with glowing text, and you can even see these pillars on the map before you've unlocked the fragment if you uncover enough of the foggy blankness by exploring.

Most of the time these pillars are by roadsides. But, if you don't want to go fumbling through hostile terrain without a map handy, here's where to find the Elden Ring map fragments for each of the game's regions.

Locations

Elden Ring map fragment locations

West Lingrave map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

West Lingrave

Grab it from the body by the Pillar at the centre of the Gatehouse Ruins camp.

East Limgrave map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

East Lingrave

Head south along the road through the Mistwood by the giant Erdtree and you'll find the pillar on the left side of the road.

Weeping Penninsula map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

Weeping Penninsula

Head south from East Limgrave across the Bridge of Sacrifice and keep heading south on the road. You'll pass a broken carriage, a troll, some dogs, and spot a Teardrop Scarab before spying a castle in the distance. The map pillar should be in front of you to the right of the road. Watch out for the Ruin Golem archer, though.

Caelid map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

Caelid

From the Rotview Balcony Site of Grace, head east along the road. You'll pass a ruined caravan, before it veers southwards past the Caelem Ruins, the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace, and finally, the Caelid Waypoint ruins on the right before it turns eastwards again. Keep going past the sleeping dragon and you'll find the map pillar at a fork in the road.

Dragonbarrow map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

Dragonbarrow

From the Rotview Balcony Site of Grace in East Limgrave, travel east along the road past the ruined caravan and the big dogs. Keep heading east past more dogs on the right, and hop over the ravine at its thinnest point. Carry on and you'll find the Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace, and along that eastern road is the map pillar. And some very big dragons.

East Liurnia map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

East Liurnia

From the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace follow the road leading westwards, past the soldier camp, until you reach the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace. Follow the waterlogged road marked by walls and lanterns until you find the pillar on the right, surrounded by enemies.

North Liurnia map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

North Liurnia

Found by the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace. Head northwest from the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace until you spot the sunken academy gate town on the right. It's quite a long way with lots of enemies. If you spot three giant lobster monsters around a statue or find the Fallen Ruins of the Lake Site of Grace, you've gone too far west, so turn northeast to find the town.

West Liurnia map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

West Liurnia

Follow the road that travels north up the length of West Liurnia. You'll pass the Four Belfries on the hill, and the military camp and the convoy. Keep going on you'll spot the map pillar to the left of the road, just beyond the Northern Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace.

Atlas Plateau map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

Altus Plateau

Once you have both halves of the Dectus Medallion and have activated the Grand Lift of Dectus in north Liuria, head along the road leading into the Altus Plateau. At the fork in the road, go left, and keep going until you see the map pillar on the left side.

Mt. Gelmir map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

Mt. Gelmir

This region is one of the trickiest to navigate in the entire game, especially as its main road, leading west from the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace, stops halfway at a broken bridge. This means you've got to take to the mountains to make it to the map pillar.

While heading west along the road, look for a ladder on the left side. Head up it and head further west to the soldier camp with the siege tower. At the far end, you'll find a pumpkin head with a rocky outcrop behind it where you can jump to the next cliff. Climb up the next ladder on the cliff face in front of you, watching out for the Grafted Scion that will drop from above.

Keep climbing, watching out for marionette enemies, until you reach the soldier camp at the very top. Take the left route through the camp and cross the wooden rope bridge. Use the Spirit Spring to jump to the boss crater, then veer westwards onto the rocky outcrop and jump the gap. Keep dropping down until you find the map pillar and the Road of Iniquity Site of Grace, though watch out for the giant hand monster.

Leyndell, Royal Capital map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

Leyndell, Royal Capital

After you've made it up the stairway into the city, past the two Tree Sentinels, you'll find a Site of Grace, a golden sapling, and a map pillar just off to the side.

West Mountaintops of the Giants map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

West Mountaintops of the Giants

From where the Grand Lift of Rold comes up, head along the track a little way, and you'll find the map pillar on the right side of the track.

East Mountaintops of the Giants map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

East Mountaintops of the Giants

From the Whiteridge Road site of grace, head south through the fort and across the chain bridge to find the pillar.

Siofra River map fragment location. (Image credit: From Software)

Siofra River

From the Siofra River Well in the Mist Wood that lets you descend underground, keep making your way forward, up the lift, past the big crab, until you reach the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace. Head east, past the pillar, to find a body slumped by the steps of the temple containing the stag body. This body has the map.

Map

(Image credit: From Software)

How big is Elden Ring's map, really?

Elden Ring's Lands Between is absolutely huge with a total of 13 different regions, including many of the later game areas.