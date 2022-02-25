Where to find Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

Wondering how to use Elden Ring Spirit Ashes to help you out in the Lands Between? One of the biggest changes to the Souls' formula arriving with Elden Ring is the ability to summon mobs of creatures and individual NPCs to help you once you get the Spirit Calling Bell near the start of the game.

This extremely powerful ability takes a lot of the pressure away from difficult areas and bosses, as well as giving offline players an easier time facing bosses that don't have NPC summons. Don't have a summon for a boss? Just summon an NPC with the bell.

To summon allies, you'll need Spirit Ashes, and this is a fun element of this new mechanic. These ashes are located throughout the world, in chests, and as rewards for defeating certain bosses. This kind of turns Elden Ring into a summon collection game, as you expand your ever-growing catalogue of summonable creatures. Still, they can be quite tricky to find, so here are the Elden Ring Summons we've found so far.

How to summon in Elden Ring

Once you get the Spirit Calling Bell, all you need to do is equip your ashes as a consumable to use them. These summons are only be temporary, and they will cost FP. They can also only be called in certain locations such as boss fights, dungeons, and marked areas filled with enemies.

If you plan to summon regularly, I especially recommend getting the Cerulean Hidden Tear for your Flask of Wondrous Physick, since it eliminates all FP costs for a brief period, effectively making your summon free and not dependent on your FP limit.

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Spirit Ashes: Where to find them

Here are the summons we've found so far and how to get them:

Fanged Imp Ashes

What it does: Summons a pair of fast and evasive imps.

Summons a pair of fast and evasive imps. Location: An Elden Ring keepsake you can choose at the start of the game.

Lone Wolf Ashes

What it does: Summons a pack of three fast-moving wolves.

Summons a pack of three fast-moving wolves. Location: Given along with the Spirit Calling Bell by the witch Renna.

Wandering Noble Ashes

What it does: Summons a swarm of five nobles as a meat shield.

Summons a swarm of five nobles as a meat shield. Location: West Limgrave. In the Stormfoot Catacombs northwest of the Church of Elleh. Find them in the room up the ladder after the two flamethrower turrets.

Warhawk Ashes

What it does: Summons a Stormhawk from Stormveil Castle.

Summons a Stormhawk from Stormveil Castle. Location: Solve the mystery of the "Homing Instinct" painting.

Spirit Jellyfish

What it does: Summons a floating Spirit Jellyfish called Aurelia.

Summons a floating Spirit Jellyfish called Aurelia. Location: West Limgrave. You can get this by talking to Roderika in the ruined house by the Stormhill Shack site of grace.

Banished Knight Oleg

What it does: Summons the dual blade-wielding Banished Knight Oleg NPC.

Summons the dual blade-wielding Banished Knight Oleg NPC. Location: West Limgrave. A reward for defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon in the Stranded Graveyard.

Skeletal Militiaman Ashes

What it does: Summons two skeletal soldiers wielding spears.

Summons two skeletal soldiers wielding spears. Location: East Limgrave. Earned by defeating the Tibia Mariner at Summonwater Village.

Noble Sorcerer Ashes

What it does: Summons a noble sorcerer who will cast spells at the enemy.

Summons a noble sorcerer who will cast spells at the enemy. Location: Defeat the Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss in the Stormfoot Catacombs dungeons in West Limgrave. Head north-west from the Church of Elleh to find the door set into the cliff.

(Image credit: From Software)

Ancestral Follower Ashes

What it does: Summons a minotaur-like Ancestral Follower with a heavy bow.

Summons a minotaur-like Ancestral Follower with a heavy bow. Location: Siofra River. A reward for beating the Ancestor Spirit boss in the Hallowhorn Grounds.

Raya Lucaria Soldier Ashes

What it does: Summons a trio of soldiers who serve the academy.

Summons a trio of soldiers who serve the academy. Location: Found in a chest in the Road's End Catacombs dungeon in the southern end of West Liuria. Head south from the Revenger's Shack site of grace along the cliffside track filled with bats, to find the door set into the cliff.

Glintstone Sorcerer Ashes

What it does: Summons a sorcerer from the Raya Lucaria Academy.

Summons a sorcerer from the Raya Lucaria Academy. Location: Earned in the Road's End Catacombs dungeon in the southern end of West Liuria by beating the Spirit-Caller Snail boss.

Marionette Soldier Ashes