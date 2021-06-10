Every game at E3 2021

There won't be a physical E3 in Los Angeles this year, but there will be an E3 2021: It'll be an all-digital event, which means we'll be watching the whole thing along with you from the comfort of our sexy gamer chairs, with significantly less eye strain and sweat than usual.

There are some pre-E3 streams on Thursday and Friday (June 10 and 11), and then E3 proper starts Saturday, June 12. Throughout the show, we'll see presentations from Ubisoft, Devolver, Gearbox, Xbox + Bethesda, Square Enix, Take-Two, Capcom, and more. The PC Gaming Show will return, too. See the full E3 2021 schedule here.

At the conclusion of each livestream, we'll update this article with the new trailers and details, so if you miss anything, this is the page to check. There's going to be a lot of games.

The E3 2021 games shown so far

Battlefield 2042

What is it? A near-future Battlefield which increases match size to 128 players and introduces specialists with gadgets (kind of like Rainbow Six Siege operators, but they can carry any gun)

When's it out? October 22

What did we see at E3? The reveal preempted E3: You can watch the first trailer above, and read tons of Battlefield 2042 details here. There's no singleplayer and no battle royale mode in this one, but there are a couple mystery modes we'll learn about in the future. We'll see the first gameplay trailer during E3 proper on Sunday, June 13, and then we'll see more in July at EA Play Live.

Is it coming to PC? Yep, it'll release on Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin

That's it so far, but E3 2021 hasn't actually started yet. We expect a lot to be shown this year: See the list below for just some of the games we think might show up, and check this section for new trailers and announcements after each livestream. We'll update this article as frequently as we can throughout the show.

Games we expect

Assassin's Creed Something

What is it? Go stab people in the past, preferably but not always quietly. You know the drill

When's it out? Word on the street is some time in 2022

What do we expect from E3? Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is about halfway through its DLC life cycle, which means now would be a great time to announce the next game with a spicy trailer. And if the rumors are true, it's going to be about knights and set during the Hundred Years War, a series of conflicts between France and England that spanned 1337 to 1453. Yes, it was more than one war and they lasted significantly longer than 100 years. Historians are bad at naming things.

Is it coming to PC? All of the main series AssCreeds do these days

Far Cry 6

What is it? Giancarlo Esposito is an evil dad and you need to go shoot lots of his henchmen in lush, outdoor environments

When's it out? October 7

What do we expect from E3? Being relatively close to the release date, some live gameplay and additional story details would make a lot of sense. I wouldn't be surprised if they bring Esposito himself out onstage or beam him in using space satellites since his voice and likeness have been such a big part of the marketing so far.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Riders Republic

What is it? An MMO follow-up to Steep featuring mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying, and some terrifying activity called "rocket wingsuiting"

When's it out? 2021

What do we expect from E3? We don't know what rocket wingsuiting consists of and we're afraid to look up if it's a real sport. But the name is relatively straightforward, so if it is exactly what it sounds like, it seems like a great activity to do in a videogame and never attempt in any other context. Maybe they'll show us what it's like. We'll probably hear about a release date, too.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Roller Champions

What is it? A free-to-play, 3-on-3 multiplayer game that sounds a bit like Rocket League but with skates

When's it out? 2021

What do we expect from E3? This really seems like the kind of game that they'd show off and be like, "And you can play it… right now!" E3 presenters love that kind of thing. They already released a pre-alpha demo to the public two years ago, anyway. At the very least, some gameplay and a release date would be neat.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

The Division: Heartland

What is it? A free-to-play game set in the Division universe, taking us to a new, undisclosed setting

When's it out? 2021 or 2022

What do we expect from E3? Some more details about the setting and story at the very least, since those have been hard to come by. The title seems to heavily indicate it might be set in the American Midwest. Since it's a free-to-play shooter, the announcement of a beta wouldn't be unthinkable. Like the rest of the series so far, we're sure there will be no politics.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Beyond Good and Evil 2 (maybe?)

What is it? The long-awaited prequel-sequel to a cult classic platformer

When's it out? We'd all love to know at this point

What do we expect from E3? Not much, really. Since Michel Ancel, the director of the original BG&E, left the games industry last year, stomachs have been a-churnin'. There have been almost no substantial details released since the announcement back in 2017, and the silence is a bit foreboding. We just hope we get to play it one day.

Is it coming to PC? If it ever comes out, then yes

Skull and Bones

What is it? A tactical action game about pirates

When's it out? Next year

What do we expect from E3? A release date would be cool. It's already been delayed twice due to the pandemic. But we'd be happy just to see some pirates getting up to pirate stuff. You know, swashbuckling, keelhauling, calling people "scallawag." Since it's set in the Indian Ocean rather than the ubiquitous Caribbean, it would also be cool to hear some more details on how that will affect the gameplay and flavor.

Is it coming to PC? Yarr (That's pirate for "yes")

Rainbow Six Extraction

What is it? The latest co-op shooter in the Rainbow Six series of games

When's it out? Dunno

What do we expect from E3? Rainbow Six used to be a gritty, realistic tactical shooter that your friends' dads played, and now it has aliens. Well, we all change. The big reveal is coming during the Ubisoft show. (It used to be called Quarantine, but the name was changed for obvious reasons.)

Is it coming to PC? For sure

Phantom Abyss

What is it? Asynchronous multiplayer Indiana Jones

When's it out? This month, apparently

What do we expect from E3? The fact that the Steam page says "June 2021" but they haven't been more specific than that really makes me think they're going to show off some gameplay to reel us in and then release it onstage during the presentation. A giant boulder crushing one or more of the presenters would be well within the margin of error for past Devolver conferences.

Is it coming to PC? Yep

Hotline Miami 3 (actually, we don't expect it)

There is no Hotline Miami 3.February 28, 2017 See more

What is it? It's not.

When's it out? It's not coming out.

What do we expect from E3? Nothing, because there is no Hotline Miami 3.

Is it coming to PC? It's not coming to anything.

(We genuinely have no idea.)

Shadow Warrior 3

What is it? Another game in the zany FPS series

When's it out? 2021

What do we expect from E3? Lo Wang is at it again having adventures in the over-the-top future of neo-feudal Japan, and it seems high time that we get to find out when we can play it. Beyond that, all bets are off. Devolver events are a circus of chaos.

Is it coming to PC? You bet

Eitr

What is it? A cool-lookin' pixel art ARPG about a viking lady

When's it out? We have no idea

What do we expect from E3? If we see it, we'll get a look at a muted, lo-fi world based on Norse mythology for a few minutes before returning to the Devolver conference's rivers of fake blood (or maybe real, we don't know). Hopefully some chill music, too.

Is it coming to PC? Ja

Paradise Never

What is it? Another action RPG, which looks like a cross between Minecraft and Old School Runescape

When's it out? We have no idea

What do we expect from E3? That's a really good question. This looks like a very weird game, which makes it a great fit for Devolver. Apparently the developer previously made "The Real Texas", which we're assuming is another videogame and not the actual state of Texas.

Is it coming to PC? Seems like it

Weird West

What is it? The co-creator of Dishonored has gone indie and is making a top-down RPG/immersive sim about a supernatural version of the American frontier

When's it out? 2021

What do we expect from E3? This already looks and sounds great, but it's playing with a lot of ideas. We'd love to see some gameplay and hear the devs chat a bit about how they're making those ideas all work together effectively. Maybe we could even wish for a release date. Ghost cowboys? Just throwing that out there.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Borderlands Something

What is it? Borderlands, more of it

When's it out? Dunno

What do we expect from E3? It seems a little early to be revealing Borderlands 4, but some kind of new Borderlands has been hinted at and rumored. And while E3 is a show for videogames, not films, those dastardly Hollywood infiltrators might sneak in some details about the upcoming Borderlands movie if we're not careful.

Is it coming to PC? It always does

Homeworld 3

What is it? A space RTS with full 3D movement and ballistic modeling, like its fathers before it

When's it out? Q4 2022

What do we expect from E3? It's still a ways out, so probably just a trailer. Some gameplay would be awesome, though. We've also been promised an extensive, story-driven campaign, and we wouldn't mind hearing a bit more about the plot and the characters involved there.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Age of Empires 4

What is it? A Relic-led resurgence of the definitive classic RTS series

When's it out? Fall 2021

What do we expect from E3? You can bet on getting to see some new factions, aside from the three that have been announced so far. Details on the campaigns they haven't talked about yet would also be expected. And narrowing down a more specific release date seems all but assured, since fall is right around the corner.

Is it coming to PC? You bet your arquebus

Halo Infinite

What is it? The latest sci-fi shooter in Microsoft's flagship series

When's it out? 2021

What do we expect from E3? Another gameplay demo. Halo Infinite was delayed a year after its big gameplay reveal was roasted online for somewhat goofy-looking enemies and blurry textures. It could be the most fun Halo's ever been for all we know, but that first impression clearly led Microsoft and 343 Industries to rethink some things. They'll want to really impress this year: Halo is supposed to move new consoles.

Is it coming to PC? Yep, and not just on the Microsoft Store, but on Steam, too.

Starfield

What is it? The next big RPG from Bethesda, in spaaaace

When's it out? Late 2022, per the most recent buzz

What do we expect from E3? We might actually get a release date nailed down. A proper trailer is a given since they're playing this up as a big debut. Anything beyond the title and a couple of screenshots we've seen so far would be nice. It's still not even clear what kind of game it's going to be, and after Fallout 76, we don't know exactly what to expect from Bethesda (although Todd Howard did say it's singleplayer).

Is it coming to PC? Between Microsoft and Bethesda, they can probably figure out a Windows release

Deathloop

What is it? Arkane's first new world since Dishonored, filled with time travel shenanigans

When's it out? September 14

What do we expect from E3? It was supposed to be out by now if not for pandemic-related delays, so we've already seen a fair bit and it's at a pretty advanced stage of development compared to most of the other stuff at the show. A cool gameplay trailer? A live demo?

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Avowed

What is it? A Skyrim-style first-person RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe

When's it out? We have no idea

What do we expect from E3? Some kind of vague release window, if not an exact date. A bit of gameplay wouldn't hurt, since we've had plenty of time to stew over that trailer from last year without much else to go on. Pairing this up with Starfield, Bethesda and Microsoft have an opportunity to position themselves as the RPG maestros of the next few years, so we'd expect them to go big.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

New Forza

What is it? A very pretty game about driving cars real fast

When's it out? When the cars are done

What do we expect from E3? Lots of shiny cars going real fast in picturesque environments. One of Forza's biggest selling points has always been the supercars, and we don't expect anything different. We'll probably hear about ray tracing support on current gen consoles and PC, and get some glory shots of spotless bodywork and meticulously textured tires. It's a car game. They don't reinvent themselves very often.

Is it coming to PC? All the main series entries since 2016's Forza Horizon 3 have made their way to us, though not always at launch. So that seems like a lock.

Psychonauts 2

What is it? The long-awaited follow-up to one of the quirkiest and most beloved platformers in PC gaming history

When's it out? 2021

What do we expect from E3? Since the most recent release buzz we heard was that it's coming some time this year, and the year is already half over, a more specific release date would be pretty expected unless they're announcing a delay. But they'd generally do that in a press release for something, not onstage at E3.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Ghostwire Tokyo

What is it? A first-person action game about, sure enough, fighting ghosts in Tokyo

When's it out? October 2021

What do we expect from E3? This is another one with a release date that will be here before we know it, so a live gameplay dive would be a great way to show off how it's been shaping up. There's a lot of paranormal mystery dripping off of this one, and they'll probably tease us with it even more without giving much indication of what's actually going on.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Everwild

What is it? A story-driven adventure from Rare

When's it out? TBD

What do we expect from E3? Gameplay details have been pretty thin. We're not even very clear on what kind of things we'll be doing in Everwild. But it looks a bit more mature and earnest than some of the studio's past hits like the Banjo Kazooie series and even the recent Sea of Thieves, so it will be interesting to see what kinds of stories it tells.

Is it coming to PC? Yep

Fable

What is it? A return to the open-world roleplaying franchise last seen in all its glory in 2012

When is it out? No clue

What do we expect from E3? We have very little to go on so far, so it might be as little as a shiny trailer. We know the Forza Horizon devs hired over 150 people to work on an open world RPG a few years back, and everyone's anxious to see what Fable looks like without controversial (but always interesting) original creator Peter Molyneaux at the helm. After all, this studio is mostly known for car games.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Perfect Dark

What is it? Another revival, this time of a beloved N64-era shooter

When is it out? They haven't said

What do we expect from E3? Any info would be significant compared to what we've gotten so far, but a gameplay reveal would make a major statement. The Initiative, one of Microsoft's new teams, has DNA from a lot of great studios but is completely unproven working as a unit so far, so we don't really know what to expect.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

A bunch of stuff from Ninja Theory

What are they? A Hellblade sequel, the next State of Decay, and a new game called Project: Mara about mental health

When are they out? We don't know yet

What do we expect from E3? Ninja Theory, which most recently released the critically-acclaimed Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, is full of busy little game elves with three projects in the works. We don't know a whole lot about any of them yet, and it wouldn't be a shocker to see each of them get some stage time this year. Particularly Project: Mara, being a new universe with a fairly vague tagline, could use some fresh details.

Are they coming to PC? Hellblade 2 and State of Decay 3 are confirmed, Project: Mara is not

Untitled Eidos-Montréal Game

What is it? The developers of the latest Deuses Ex, Marvel's Avengers, and the Tomb Raider reboots have something to announce—but that's all we know so far.

When is it out? We'll find out, maybe

What do we expect from E3? The easy answer is probably new Tomb Raider or new Deus Ex, but it could be something completely new. We also know, separately, that we'll be hearing some more news about the future of Avengers.

Is it coming to PC? Probably! We don't know what it is, though.

Final Fantasy XVI

What is it? Proof that the title of Final Fantasy (1987) was a lie

When is it out? Unknown

What do we expect from E3? Probably a big, flashy trailer with lots of spiky hair and ominous proper nouns. Maybe some gameplay if we're lucky. We're interested to see how Square's action combat may or may not have evolved since FFXV and FF7: Remake.

Is it coming to PC? They've only confirmed PS5 so far, but it's possible. FFXV eventually got a PC release a couple years after it came out on PS4, and the fan base is definitely there.



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

What is it? The much anticipated fourth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV. Moon's haunted.

When is it out? November 23

What do we expect from E3? Some badass new music from Masayoshi Soken would be worth the price of admission, but we'd also love to see some new details on the new Reaper class, which hasn't gotten its big debut yet. (Some of us will be sticking our fingers in our ears and going "Lalalalalalafell!" during any plot details because we're still glacially making our way through Stormblood.)

Is it coming to PC? Of course

Neo: The World Ends With You

What is it? Another long-belated sequel to a cult darling game from the mid-2000s. That seems to be like a theme this year

When is it out? July on consoles, later this year on PC

What do we expect from E3? Again, Square tends to prefer highly produced trailers set to awesome music over having someone fumble around with a controller on stage. And with this one so close to release, I don't know that we can expect a ton of new details. But maybe an actual release date for PC. Eh? Eh?

Is it coming to PC? Yep, but we have to wait a bit longer than Switch and PS4 players

Babylon's Fall

What is it? A stylish action RPG from Platinum Games

When is it out? We don't know

What do we expect from E3? A release date would be super shiny cool, but I'd settle for some more gameplay footage backed by soaring orchestrals. The art style and animations are mesmerizing, and Platinum Games has an excellent track record with this kind of thing. They have a lot to live up to but not a lot to prove.

Is it coming to PC? Yes!



Forspoken

What is it? A narrative-driven open world adventure game focusing on movement and traversal

When is it out? 2022.

What do we expect to see from E3? Lead writer and PC Gamer alum Gary Whitta in some kind of moody, flowing costume. We probably won't get that. But a tighter release window and maybe some new story details seem like they could be in the cards.

Is it coming to PC? Yup

Life is Strange: True Colors

What is it? The third main series Life is Strange game, focusing on a psychic empath on the trail of a killer

When is it out? September 10

What do we expect to see from E3? A deeper look at the story and main characters would fit in with how previous Life is Strange games have been marketed. Some live gameplay might also make sense since the release is pretty close, but we wouldn't want them to spoil too much of the story, which can make this type of game tricky to demo.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Back 4 Blood

What is it? Left 4 Dead 3 with the serial numbers filed off

When is it out? October 12

What do we expect to see from E3? This would be a great candidate for some live multiplayer, maybe with some of these influencers we keep hearing the kids talk about. L4D fans will be especially eager to hear more about special enemies and game modes, so let's hope they have time to dig into those.

Is it coming to PC? Hell yeah

Gotham Knights

What is it? A Batman game without Batman

When is it out? 2022

What do we expect to see from E3? Some more story details and hopefully more substantial info on how the various Knights will play differently. The Arkham series went from one of the best action beat-'em-ups on the market to having a checkered reputation due to some rough launches (especially on PC), so the Bat-o-rang is in their court to win us back.

Is it coming to PC? Yep



Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

What is it? That's one of the most self-explanatory game titles of all time

When is it out? 2022

What do we expect to see from E3? Arkham but you play the "bad" guys is an interesting premise, but we have a lot of unanswered questions. Since we're not in the role of a brooding goody-two-shoes this time, does it mean we'll be able to wreak havoc on the open world? Rob banks? Take hostages? GTA Harley Quinn would be enough to get our attention.

Is it coming to PC? You bet

Dark Deity

What is it? An indie tactical JRPG that looks heavily inspired by the likes of Fire Emblem and Shining Force

When is it out? Nobody knows

What do we expect to see at E3? There's already a fair bit of gameplay footage out there, so maybe introducing us to more of the characters or really getting into what sets it apart from its direct inspirations would be prudent. We also need to know if we can date them, because no one actually cares about the war in these situations.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Resident Evil Village DLC

What is it? Down-Loadable Content for the hit videogame Resident Evil: Village

When is it out? Probably this year

What do we expect to see at E3? So, there hasn't actually been any DLC announced for RE: Village yet. But we'd be surprised if there wasn't some in the works, since RE7 got its fair share. Something focusing on the internet's favorite Tall Vampire Lady, Alcina Dimitrescu, would probably do some big numbers and Capcom's gotta know that by now.

Is it coming to PC? If it exists, then yeah



Elden Ring

What is it? From Software's dark fantasy collab with Game of Thrones author George RR Martin

When's it out? We wish we knew

What do we expect from E3? Maybe nothing. But the subreddit is slowly drifting deeper and deeper into eldritch esoterica with each passing day. So we can hope for their sakes that we might be fed at least a crumb to add some context to the deeply confusing trailer from 2019.

Is it coming to PC? Yes

Tales of Arise

What is it? An action-oriented JRPG

When's it out? September 10

What do we expect from E3? Like all the games that are close to release, we're expecting some gameplay. Tales is another series known for excellent music and striking art, though, so they may just choose to lean on that with a pre-produced trailer instead.

Is it coming to PC? Mhm.



Scarlet Nexus

What is it? Another action-oriented JRPG. This one has psychics and stuff.

When is it out? June 25

What do we expect from E3? It's releasing less than two weeks after the show, so this is their last chance to really try to ride that coveted wave of hype onto the sales charts. As always, some live gameplay would be nice.

Is it coming to PC? Sure is

Scorn

What is it? A deeply unsettling indie horror game based on the works of HR Giger (the guy who designed the alien in Alien)

When is it out? 2021

What do we expect from E3? This is the type of horror game that is so high key disturbing, just looking at it might cause your room to become haunted in real life. We're not expecting to learn a ton, but we might not want to know too many specifics before going in. Scarier that way.

Is it coming to PC? Yes, and there is nowhere left for you to hide.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

What is it? Vermintide but make it 40K

When is it out? 2021

What do we expect from E3? A release date and/or beta announcement would rock, as would some live gameplay to show off the roles and abilities of the various playable characters. We love that Fatshark is putting us in the roles of some of the Imperium's squishier servants instead of the godlike Space Marines, and look forward to seeing how that sense of vulnerability translates to each match.

Is it coming to PC? By the Grace of the Emperor, it is