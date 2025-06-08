Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live: All the announcements in real-time

XBOX Games Showcase (4K60 FPS): Official Feed, #SummerGameFest TODAY (1p ET/10a PT/6p BST) - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft's recent appetite for studio acquisitions means there's an enormous number of games we could see at Sunday's Xbox showcase.

Will Activision debut this year's Call of Duty? Probably. We might also see Gears of War: E-Day, the new Perfect Dark game, more of inXile's Clockwork Revolution, the new Fable game, State of Decay 3, and possibly Arkane's Blade game, among many others.

And will Bethesda finally tease The Elder Scrolls 6 again? You never know, but my guess is that it talks about Fallout 76's irradiated fish instead. See Robin's preview of the Xbox Showcase for more on what to expect.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

The 2025 Xbox Games Showcase starts Sunday, June 8 at 10 am Pacific, and will be followed by another showcase dedicated to upcoming Obsidian RPG The Outer Worlds 2. Our own PC Gaming Show follows at 12 pm Pacific.

You can watch on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam, or in the player embedded above.

Live feed

I'll be updating the live feed below with all the big Xbox Games Showcase announcements and trailers as they happen, at least until they do a rapid-fire montage of a dozen games and I fall hopelessly behind.

As with our live coverage of the Summer Game Fest stream on Friday, my goal is to create an easy-to-skim summary of the show rather than a second-by-second record of my thoughts, so I may be a little behind the stream.