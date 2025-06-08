Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live: All the announcements in real-time
Join us for another round of new trailers and big announcements as we cover this year's Xbox Games Showcase.
Microsoft's recent appetite for studio acquisitions means there's an enormous number of games we could see at Sunday's Xbox showcase.
Will Activision debut this year's Call of Duty? Probably. We might also see Gears of War: E-Day, the new Perfect Dark game, more of inXile's Clockwork Revolution, the new Fable game, State of Decay 3, and possibly Arkane's Blade game, among many others.
And will Bethesda finally tease The Elder Scrolls 6 again? You never know, but my guess is that it talks about Fallout 76's irradiated fish instead. See Robin's preview of the Xbox Showcase for more on what to expect.
How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase
The 2025 Xbox Games Showcase starts Sunday, June 8 at 10 am Pacific, and will be followed by another showcase dedicated to upcoming Obsidian RPG The Outer Worlds 2. Our own PC Gaming Show follows at 12 pm Pacific.
You can watch on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam, or in the player embedded above.
Live feed
I'll be updating the live feed below with all the big Xbox Games Showcase announcements and trailers as they happen, at least until they do a rapid-fire montage of a dozen games and I fall hopelessly behind.
As with our live coverage of the Summer Game Fest stream on Friday, my goal is to create an easy-to-skim summary of the show rather than a second-by-second record of my thoughts, so I may be a little behind the stream.
What we saw at last year's Xbox event
About 90 minutes to go. While we wait, here's a reminder of what we saw at last year's Xbox showcase, excluding games that have since released:
- Fable got a 2025 release window while looking "hilariously British"
- Gears of War: E-Day was announced
- We got a Perfect Dark gameplay reveal, and Ted liked what he saw
- We saw Metal Gear Solid Delta, and Rich liked what he saw
Today's showcase schedule
As we await the start of the Xbox Games Showcase, here's the full schedule of Sunday shows so you can plan your day: