You'll be able to complete Axiom Verge 2 without fighting any bosses

I'm still really digging what I see of Axiom Verge 2, a Metroid-style adventure game that looks like it will play quite differently than its predecessor thanks to a new protagonist. Your character this time around mostly fights with melee weapons and a hacking ability, rather than the gun you carry throughout the 2015 original. Creator Thomas Happ recently delayed Axiom Verge 2 slightly, but a new video from Day of the Devs on Wednesday indicates that it's close to being finished.

Happ is also doing something unusual for a Metroidvania with Axiom Verge 2—unusual for any game, really. He's designed the game to let players skip boss fights if they find them too hard.

"I've talked to many people who enjoyed exploring the world of Axiom Verge, only to get stuck at a boss they just couldn't get past. And that ended the game experience for them," Happ said. "For players out there who love a good boss fight, they're there for you, and you'll be rewarded for your efforts. But if you prefer to run right past them and keep exploring, that's a completely valid way of experiencing Axiom Verge 2."

Happ expanded on the game in a post for the PlayStation blog, explaining that he's also expanded the difficulty options. Instead of choosing from easy/normal/hard, you'll be able to independently adjust how much damage you deal to enemies, and how much you take when you're hit.

Axiom Verge 2 should be out "later this summer."