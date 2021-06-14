PC Gaming Show 2021 recap: watch every trailer and the full show here

This year's PC Gaming Show show aired Sunday, June 13, beaming 39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews at the world from our new spaceship (and Frankie's new mech). You can watch the whole show above.

The 2021 PC Gaming Show featured (among a great many other things) a closer look at Dying Light 2, new stuff from New Blood Interactive (not including this Gloomwood video), a new trailer from Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, a short appearance by Valve (yes, that Valve), and new content from studios including Frontier, Fellow Traveller, Tripwire Interactive, Humble Games, Ishtar Games, and Alawar Games.

Below, you'll find 2021 PC Gaming Show's trailers and segments as individual videos, in case you want to jump to a specific part of the show. There were some seriously cool-looking games. For our news coverage of everything at the show, including some deeper dives into what was shown, head to the PC Gaming Show 2021 news page.

For even more E3-style action that's happening this summer (including Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, big publisher showcases, and individual game reveals), head over to our E3 2021 schedule for more.

