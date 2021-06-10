Escape from Tarkov shows off destructible scenery and a freaking APC

Battlestate Games has released a new trailer for Escape from Tarkov's upcoming new area, called 'Streets of Tarkov'. It's a pretty spectacular trailer showing off some of the new weapons and vehicles that will be introduced to the hardcore survival shooter. It does give rather a misleading impression of the game, but I completely understand that: 'You'll run around for 20 minutes then get shot by someone you didn't see' probably isn't the most attractive pitch for new players.

The most notable elements are that this expansion will introduce destructible scenery, an addition to Tarkov's unique take on tactical combat that will have major implications. Not least, if my rig is anything to go by, on your framerate. I'm kidding I'm kidding, I love this game (until I die).

The trailer shows off much of this new location, which is very open and I'm already scared of visiting, but saves the big reveal for the end. What appears to be a Scav boss (an NPC enemy faction) rolls up on a freaking armoured personnel carrier with his crew. Escape from Tarkov is a bloody and brutal world but it's never had anything like that level of firepower in it, and if you can't hijack it and drive around laughing at other players I will be a very sad man.

Battlestate Games' official description of the map includes a rather tongue-in-cheek description of the new area: "The architecture of the complex is dominated by clear geometric shapes and straight lines of the facades. A system of ventilated facades has been used, which helps to keep warm in winter and protects from overheating in summer. The color palette is restrained. High ceilings and panoramic windows will not leave anyone indifferent. Another advantage of the Concordia residential complex is the sufficient number of parking spaces in the underground parking—149 parking places. The courtyard is closed, landscaped, including functional areas for games, sports and recreation, as well as guest parking."

Streets of Tarkov does not yet have a release date, beyond "coming in future version 0.13.".