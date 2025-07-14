PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

The Beyerdynamic DT 1770 PRO MKII 30 Ohm might be marketed as studio reference headphones, but don't let the pro-audio branding fool you—this thing absolutely slaps for gaming. With the right setup, it delivers god-tier soundscapes for single-player immersion and pinpoint precision for competitive play. And now, with a gamer-friendly 30 Ohm impedance, you can actually run these off your controller or phone without needing a $1000 amp.

The DT 1770 PRO MKII doesn't scream gamer. No RGB, no angles, no mic. What you get is a solidly built, all-metal frame with plush, swappable earpads and that signature Beyer headband clamp that feels like it could survive a dropkick from Kratos. The closed-back design keeps your audio in and the distractions out, perfect for late-night sessions or focus-intensive competitive matches.

Inside the box, Beyer bundles two types of pads (velour and synthetic leather), two cables (coiled and straight), and a premium case. The velour pads offer a more breathable, softer feel ideal for long gaming sessions and are especially comfortable for glasses wearers, though they let in a bit more ambient noise.

The synthetic leather pads, on the other hand, provide better passive isolation and a tighter, more bass-boosted seal, making them great for immersive or noisy environments. That's a nice touch at this price ($899 AUD), and makes it easy to customize for either comfort or isolation.

The biggest win for this new MKII 30 Ohm model is accessibility. The original DT 1770 PRO's 250 Ohm impedance made it a pain to drive without a dedicated amp. Now, with a much friendlier 30 Ohms, you can plug these straight into a PS5 DualSense controller, Nintendo Switch, Xbox pad, or even your phone or laptop and get great results. That said, they still scale beautifully with better DACs. Plug it into something like a FiiO Q3, you'll notice deeper bass and tighter imaging, but the fact that they work well out-of-the-box is a massive deal.

Soundstage and imaging are what set the DT 1770 PRO MKII apart. In games like Assassins Creed Shadows, The Last of Us Part I, or Cyberpunk 2077, these headphones dig up audio details you didn't even know existed. Footsteps, wind rustling through broken windows, the metallic twang of a reloading pistol—it's all there with frightening, delicious clarity.

In competitive games like Valorant or Call of Duty: Warzone, the positional accuracy is unreal. You can track enemy movement with such precision, it almost feels unfair. The closed-back design also helps with focus by keeping ambient noise out. If you game on console, the 3.5 mm jack is plug-and-play, but bear in mind there's no built-in mic, so you'll need a separate setup for chat.

Because this is still, at heart, a reference headphone, the DT 1770 PRO MKII is incredible for music, especially if you prefer clarity and detail over bloated bass. It's got a slightly V-shaped tuning with a clean, punchy low end and sparkling highs. Not overly warm, but musical enough for everything from Hans Zimmer soundtracks to Kendrick Lamar.

Watching Netflix or YouTube is also a joy. Dialogue is crisp, background effects are nuanced, and that cinematic weight really shines on these. If you're looking for an all-day headphone that can handle gaming, work calls, and chill sessions, this fits the bill—provided you're okay with a wired connection.

Compared to the Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro (also available in a 32 Ohm version), the DT 1770 PRO MKII feels more serious and refined. The MMX has a great integrated mic and is purpose-built for gaming, but the DT 1770 offers broader versatility and better audio quality for both music and pro-level editing. Against the Sennheiser HD 660S2 or the Audeze Maxwell, it holds its own with better comfort and less dependency on high-end gear to sound great. It's not wireless, it's not flashy, but it's built like a tool, not a toy.

Buy if... ✅ You want top-tier sound without fuss: The 30 Ohm impedance means these headphones sound great even from your controller, phone, or laptop—no fancy amp needed.



✅ You already have a mic or don't need one: You're fine using a ModMic or external setup, and want headphones that focus purely on elite audio quality.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want a mic built in: These don't have one, so if you want quick voice chat with no extra gear, skip these.



❌ You need something wireless or travel-ready: They're heavy, wired, and designed for desk setups, not commutes or casual on-the-go listening.

There are some minor drawbacks. First, this is a heavy headphone at around 388 g—that's almost 50 g heavier than our beloved DT 900 Pro X. After a few hours, the clamp and weight can start to press, especially with the pleather pads. If you wear glasses like I do, you'll definitely prefer the cushier velour set for pressure relief. Second, the price is steep. At $899 AUD, it's a serious investment, especially when there are excellent options like the Drop + Sennheiser PC38X or Audeze Maxwell for much less. Lastly, it's not portable-friendly. This is a chunky, studio-style headset with long cables. If you want something to wear on the train or gym, look elsewhere.

The DT 1770 PRO MKII 30 Ohm isn't trying to be your average gaming headset. It's not interested in trends or RGB. It's about giving gamers and creators access to audiophile-grade sound with the kind of detail and imaging that can genuinely improve how you play and experience games. If you want reference-level audio that just works on any device, this is it. If you want convenience, a built-in mic, or wireless freedom, you'll need to look elsewhere. But for my money, I'd be happy to invest in an external mic and stay tethered to my rig for the quality audio I get from these Beyers.