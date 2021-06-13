Solve all your problems by chucking pocket-sized aliens at them in Tinykin

During this year's PC Gaming Show, developers tinyBuild announced Tinykin, a new sci-fi platformer adventure. It's the year 2748 and you play as a young scientist named Milo who has re-discovered Earth. Milo transports himself to the planet only to discover that he's turned himself into the size of a thimble.

It's a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids situation, and not only does Milo need to figure out how to return to normal size, but also how to return to his home. Exploring a giant house as a tiny astronaut, Milo can jumbo, hover, and grind, but he also has help from the tinykin, a mysterious alien life form that follows him around.

The tinykin creatures have similar mechanics to pikmin. Chuck your tinykin and they'll perform actions for you, like moving heavy objects, forming a bridge, or standing on top of each other to make a ladder. You'll be using your tiny alien army to solve puzzles and navigate your way around this incredibly big world. When you complete a task they all cheer which is adorable.

It's a mix of 2D and 3D visuals and the open-world looks delightful. There's a bit in the trailer where you can jump through the hole of a guitar and discover a bug bar hidden inside, and hopefully there'll be more surprises hidden in the nooks and crannies of this giant world.

Tinykin will launch on PC sometime in 2022 and in the meantime, you can check out the PC Gaming Show exclusive trailer above.