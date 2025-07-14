All Mr Faber Work bonus objectives in GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online's Money Fronts update introduces money laundering businesses into the game, but there are also six new missions that can be completed for Mr. Faber that don't involve boring tasks like washing cars. Each of these missions has secret bonus objectives that aren't marked on the map, and you'll get some extra cash for a job well done if you take care of them.

Obtaining the maximum possible bonus in all Mr. Faber Work missions is required to complete the Career Progress challenges for Money Fronts, so you'll need to work with Raf to find secret stashes in all six missions to unlock the Brute Pony van and other cosmetic rewards.

All Mr. Faber Work missions in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are six Mr. Faber Work missions in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Liquid Market

ROI

Compound Interest

Mutual Funds

Current Liabilities

The Monopoly

To start a job for Mr. Faber, head to the Hands On Car Wash and interact with the laptop. Instead of choosing a money laundering mission, you can start a Mr. Faber Work mission from the computer. After playing through all six, the missions you get will be completely random.

If you're missing the bonus on one or two of them, you'll just have to hope you get lucky.

All Mr. Faber Work bonuses

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Each Mr. Faber job has a hidden bonus objective that will increase your payout. Usually you just have to steal some extra drugs or cash. Other times, you'll have to minimize damage to vehicles and other goods. Here's what you need to do in all six Mr. Faber Work missions to secure the maximum bonus.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mission Bonus Objective Liquid Market Steal two bags of cocaine inside the house before hacking the laptop, then safely deliver all four whiskey bottles. ROI Steal the chips from room 513 inside the casino, then deliver the car with minimal damage. Compound Interest Use the safe codes and cutting saw to steal cash, cocaine, and artwork from the shipping containers after dealing with the Los Santos Triads. Mutual Funds Escort the truck to its destination with minimal damage. Current Liabilities Find GJ without any hints from Raf, then deliver him with minimal damage. The Monopoly Steal the cash from the duffle bag next to a black convertible underneath the construction site.

Whenever you reach the part of a mission where bonus objectives become available, Raf will give you a call and let you know that you can look around for some extra goods to pocket yourself.

Some of these missions require stealthy approaches or specific tools in order to complete their bonus objectives, but Raf will give you instructions for those, too.

Really, just listen to Raf's advice. He's a nice dude.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The bonus objectives don't increase your total payout by that much, so you don't have to worry about them on subsequent playthroughs. You only have to get the maximum bonus on each Mr. Faber Work mission once for the Career Progress challenges to count. After that, you can return to your regularly scheduled car washes.