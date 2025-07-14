How to complete Safeguard Deliveries in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has quietly been adding side missions to Grand Theft Auto Online in between major content updates, and Safeguard Deliveries are the latest non-criminal job opportunity that you can take advantage of to earn some extra cash on the side.

Just like the pizza delivery and taxi work jobs in GTA Online, Safeguard Deliveries are low-paying legal work that come with other bonus rewards to make the jobs worthwhile. Completing Safeguard Deliveries will unlock the trade prices for certain vehicles at Warstock Cache & Carry, and you can also earn some sweet new uniforms from each company as a token of appreciation.

How to start Safeguard Deliveries in GTA Online

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You can run Safeguard Deliveries for two different companies in GTA Online: Money Fronts, and each has a separate pool of rewards. The jobs themselves remain largely the same between the two companies, though, so you can just take your pick between them.

To get started with Safeguard Deliveries, head to either the Gruppe Sechs map icon in central Los Santos or the Bobcat Security map marker down at the docks on the southern side of the city. When you arrive, interact with the mission marker to start a delivery.

Safeguard Delivery missions are incredibly straightforward. Once you accept a job, you'll be given a slow-moving armored truck that must be transported to a random location on the map. There's no time limit, but your total payout will get docked if the goods are damaged. Keep your eyes on the road, and watch out for any goons trying to hijack your truck and secure the goods for themselves.

GTA Online Safeguard Delivery rewards

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Each Safeguard Delivery job pays roughly $20,000. That number goes down if the truck is damaged by gunfire or collisions, but a few bullet holes won't make a meaningful dent in your paycheck if things get a little rough on the way.

If you complete five deliveries for either Gruppe Sechs or Bobcat Security, you'll unlock their uniforms so you can represent your new employer in other modes. You won't get anything else past that, however, so you should turn your attention back to GTA Online's other criminal enterprises after a few deliveries unless you're really into the whole "legal work" thing.

Bobcat Security has an advantage over Gruppe Sechs, since completing your first Bobcat Security gig will unlock the trade price for the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade truck at Warstock Cache & Carry. The trade price brings the total cost down from $2,440,500 to $1,830,375. That's still a huge chunk of change for most GTA Online players, but if you've reached the point where you're running Safeguard Deliveries instead of heists or other exciting missions, you probably have a few million in the bank for stuff like this.

Keep an eye out for weekly GTA Online updates that mention Safeguard Deliveries. Sometimes they'll have boosted payouts or other bonus rewards that make them worth doing over other business opportunities. Other than that, you can safely ignore Safeguard Deliveries once you've unlocked the uniforms and the truck discount.