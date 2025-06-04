Summer Game Fest 2025 preview: The big games and developers to expect at Friday's livestream

E3 has been deceased long enough that we don't even refer to June's flurry of videogame announcements as "the event formerly known as E3" anymore. Thanks to the march of time and the brand-building acumen of Geoff Keighley, it's just Summer Game Fest now, referring simultaneously to a live showcase hosted by Keighley, an in-person event for media referred to as "Play Days", and all of the many other June gaming showcases.

In this article, I'm mostly talking about what we expect to see at the Summer Game Fest livestream, which airs Friday, June 6 at 2 pm Pacific on YouTube, but we'll of course be covering all of the weekend's showcases, which includes our own PC Gaming Show on Sunday.

We'll also be on the ground in LA for Play Days, where we'll be previewing just-announced games, talking to developers, and producing videos in partnership with HP Omen, thanks to whom we've been able to bring along an ice cream truck—both to evoke the Omen Max 16's cooling capabilities and because ice cream is delicious.

All of our SGF coverage will be collected under the Summer Game Fest 2025 tag, and you can find all of our video coverage on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Back to the topic at hand: The Summer Game Fest main event, which will be streamed live from LA's YouTube Theater on Friday.

Not all of the trailers and announcements in the show will come from companies that paid to be in it, and some SGF partners may have trailers in adjacent streams rather than Keighley's, but the list of partnered companies is still the best way to guess at what we'll see. So, without further ado...

New developers with unrevealed games

Art related to the first game from Soft Rains, a new developer. (Image credit: Soft Rains)

SGF has a lot of partners this year, but I'll start with just two, which stand out to me as unknown quantities: new developers whose games we haven't seen yet.

Raw Power Games: According to this Danish developer's website, it's making "a vast medieval sandbox set in Europe" and aims to deliver "an immersive medieval battle experience." The as-yet-untitled game is coming to PC first, and there are some notable designers involved, including a former lead designer on Cyberpunk 2077. There's a twist, though: The studio is really into generative AI.

Big studios and publishers

Dying Light: The Beast (Image credit: Techland)

The following Summer Game Fest partners are notable to me either because we can easily guess what big game they're showing, or because there are so many things they could show that we might get a surprise from them.

Even more big and small SGF partners

A screenshot from Nekki's Spine, which will be at SGF. (Image credit: Nekki Limited)

And finally, here are the rest of this year's Summer Game Fest partners and what they're known for or are likely to show up with. It's a long list:

That's a hell of a lot of potential announcements and trailers, and doesn't include however many developers will be showing their games at SGF without sponsoring the event. For instance, we know to expect an "intense body horror" game called ILL (see a clip here).

We also know that beta access to Soulframe, the new game from the Warframe developer, will be given out via Twitch drops during the stream, so expect to hear about that. (Fun fact: It's not called Soulframe in China because there's a game developer who goes by the name Soulframe already.)

And finally, it wouldn't be a Summer Game Fest without Hideo Kojima. He'll be at the show, if there were any doubt. There's also a separate Death Stranding 2 stream on Sunday, which is also hosted by Keighley. The bond grows even stronger.