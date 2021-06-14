Project Ferocious is a survival FPS on dino island

During this year's Future Games Show we saw a glimpse of an upcoming survival shooter codenamed Project Ferocious. That's a codename good enough to keep for the finished project, like Untitled Goose Game, because it fits perfectly. Project Ferocious is an FPS set on an island full of prehistoric monsters—a mysterious lost world where the well-armed human inhabitants are as dangerous as the dinosaurs.

It seems like there's a strong exploration element to Project Ferocious, with climbing and swimming—and the water seems no safer than the land—as well as vehicles to get around in. The shooting looks intense, with a variety of modern-day weapons and destructible environments, and we saw a glimpse of a healing animation involving hands being bandaged reminiscent of Far Cry or Trespasser.

Project Ferocious is the work of indie developer OMYOG and sure does look slick for an indie FPS. It's got a Steam page too and is targeting a release in 2023.