Gameshow shooter Deathrun TV has a 'pilot episode' you can play now

Deathrun TV had its world premiere on the Future Games Show, where host Troy Baker called it "a game show shooter where you earn likes for dunkin' on competitors, and causing a little wanton destruction." It looks like The Running Man crossed with The Binding of Isaac—a top-down shooter with zombies, traps, mobile mines, and some kind of horned blob monster, where your score is based on how many likes the audience give your performance.

You can dual-wield pistols, machine guns, and shotguns, and earn mutations that prevent your gun from overheating, boost your speed, or earn you more likes. Seems like there might be some kind of roguelike element to Deathrun TV, since as the intro puts it, "...in a seriously disturbed future, likes are everything, death is nothing. The run is all that matters."

Deathrun TV is the work of indie studio Laser Dog and publisher Merge Games. A pilot episode is live now on Steam. Is it a demo? The first chapter of an episodic saga? Guess we'll have to play it to find out.