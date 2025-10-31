It's rude to stare, but I'll make an exception if you're looking for Stareweed in 99 Nights in the Forest. You'll need it for making potions as part of the Halloween event, and while most ingredients are easy to find, this one isn't so straightforward.

Unlike the other event plants, you'll have a few extra steps to follow before you can pluck these strange flowers and throw them into the cauldron. It's one of five resources added exclusively for Halloween, and seems to be the most common ingredient among the new recipes.

Since I've been farming candy like mad to trade for the Witch class, I'm painfully familiar with how to get Stareweed in 99 Nights in the Forest and here to provide a guided tour through the forest.

How get Stareweed in 99 Nights in the Forest

Before you can pick Stareweed, you'll need to grow it, so collect 10 flowers and find the Fairy's house on your map. She sells one pack of Stareweed Seeds (and other Halloween plants) for 10 flowers a bag—bring 50 if you want to save yourself a trip buying the other seeds.

Wait a night or two after the Fairy has sprinkled the seeds, and you should see a notification at the start of the day announcing your Stareweed is growing. They're the second creepiest thing in the game, the first being that awful deer, so you shouldn't miss them.

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games)

Head into the forest and search around watchtowers for a purple plant with three eyes sprouting from it—there's your Stareweed.

Point your flashlight at the Stareweed and wait for just a second. You should see its eyes slowly open, making it possible to interact with them. Now you can harvest the freakish buds and put them in your sack for safekeeping.

Unlike the Moonflower or Dripleaf, I could pick up Stareweed during the day or night. It's the only event item that gave me trouble when figuring things out since I plucked the others without any special steps outside of timing.

Remember, you'll typically need more than one plant per potion, so stock up on all three eyes from the Stareweed and look around for others growing nearby before going back to your campfire.