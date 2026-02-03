Terraria 1.4.5 is here, and perhaps you've picked up a new Lucky Clover or two after the Bigger and Boulder update and have no idea what to do with it. Or maybe you're more like me and Lady Luck pays you no mind, so you're cloverless and confused. I get it.

As the resident homemaker of my friend group, I'm always back at the base managing NPCs, living arrangements, and our chaotic infrastructure. So when my friends returned with scads of 'magically delicious' greens and no idea where they picked them up, I had to figure out how to get a Lucky Clover in Terraria and decide if it was trash or treasure.

Terraria 1.4.5: Lucky Clovers

The blades here count as tall grass, but not the flower or saplings. (Image credit: Relogic)

How to get a Lucky Clover

You can find a Lucky Clover in Terraria by chopping down tall grass. But really make sure it's the tall stuff towering above the rest, you won't get anything hacking up shorter blades. Lucky Clovers aren't super common—I couldn't find one when I desperately wanted proof of their existence—but I've slowly accumulated a small stack over several days of playing with friends.

Terraria's combat naturally turns you into a human lawn mower, so comb through any loot piles left from defending your forest or jungle bases or while tirelessly waiting for Foxparks to spawn on the surface. Lucky Clovers are easy to miss, and I've picked them up more than once without realizing it.

Honestly, that's how I find everything. It's all nonexistent until I'm not looking anymore.

What does the Lucky Clover do?

(Image credit: Relogic)

The Lucky Clover gives you a little extra luck as long as it's in your inventory, so maybe that's why the tooltip suggests not to eat it (though I did almost throw it out). You can check your luck by speaking to the Wizard, and he'll give you a rough idea of how likely you are to win big.

If you're trying to get the Terraria pals like Foxparks or Cattiva, I suggest sacrificing the inventory space and holding your stash of Lucky Clovers close. It may not be much of a bonus, but anything helps when it comes to baiting the goblin event… or any of Terraria's other super rare spawns, really.

What if I want to be unlucky instead?

You can remove Lucky Clovers from your inventory to lose the effect, or be a bit more mischievous and toss them in some Shimmer for negative luck. Pools of the weirdly shiny ooze transform tons of different items, but your little plant friend becomes a Wilted Lucky Clover and worse for it.