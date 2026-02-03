How to get a Lucky Clover in Terraria
Reverse your bad luck with a happy little plant.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Terraria 1.4.5 is here, and perhaps you've picked up a new Lucky Clover or two after the Bigger and Boulder update and have no idea what to do with it. Or maybe you're more like me and Lady Luck pays you no mind, so you're cloverless and confused. I get it.
As the resident homemaker of my friend group, I'm always back at the base managing NPCs, living arrangements, and our chaotic infrastructure. So when my friends returned with scads of 'magically delicious' greens and no idea where they picked them up, I had to figure out how to get a Lucky Clover in Terraria and decide if it was trash or treasure.
Terraria 1.4.5: Lucky Clovers
How to get a Lucky Clover
You can find a Lucky Clover in Terraria by chopping down tall grass. But really make sure it's the tall stuff towering above the rest, you won't get anything hacking up shorter blades. Lucky Clovers aren't super common—I couldn't find one when I desperately wanted proof of their existence—but I've slowly accumulated a small stack over several days of playing with friends.
Terraria's combat naturally turns you into a human lawn mower, so comb through any loot piles left from defending your forest or jungle bases or while tirelessly waiting for Foxparks to spawn on the surface. Lucky Clovers are easy to miss, and I've picked them up more than once without realizing it.
Honestly, that's how I find everything. It's all nonexistent until I'm not looking anymore.
What does the Lucky Clover do?
The Lucky Clover gives you a little extra luck as long as it's in your inventory, so maybe that's why the tooltip suggests not to eat it (though I did almost throw it out). You can check your luck by speaking to the Wizard, and he'll give you a rough idea of how likely you are to win big.
If you're trying to get the Terraria pals like Foxparks or Cattiva, I suggest sacrificing the inventory space and holding your stash of Lucky Clovers close. It may not be much of a bonus, but anything helps when it comes to baiting the goblin event… or any of Terraria's other super rare spawns, really.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
What if I want to be unlucky instead?
You can remove Lucky Clovers from your inventory to lose the effect, or be a bit more mischievous and toss them in some Shimmer for negative luck. Pools of the weirdly shiny ooze transform tons of different items, but your little plant friend becomes a Wilted Lucky Clover and worse for it.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.