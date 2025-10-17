All 99 Nights in the Forest classes in an overall tier list for beginners, team players, and solo survivors

Gems are hard to come by, but maybe a 99 Nights in the Forest class tier list will spare you from making any bad, hasty decisions while browsing the class shop. I've survived well over 1,000 days against the Deer, Crossbow Cultists, and all manner of event creatures—so I've definitely got some thoughts on what class is best and for who.

Whether you want to know what the best singleplayer classes are or need recommendations for big group survival, I've got a handy 99 Nights in the Forest class tier list covering every scenario.

All 99 Nights in the Forest classes ranked

Before making a choice, consider your playstyle and goals. Some classes are great in multiplayer, but a bummer if you're trying to survive alone. Then there's the whole what's the best value consideration when there's a finite number of 99 Nights in the Forest codes, and spending Robux gets expensive.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 99 Nights in the Forest overall class tier list S-Tier Big Game Hunter, Cyborg, Necromancer A-Tier Assassin, Beastmaster, Brawler, Chef, Fire Bandit, Gambler, Lumberjack B-Tier Alien, Berserker, Blacksmith, Poison Master, Pyromaniac C-Tier Base Defender, Cook, Farmer, Fisherman, Medic, Ranger, Scavenger, Undead D-Tier Camper, Decorator, Support, Hunter, Zookeeper

Which 99 Nights in the Forest class should I start with? I started as a Scavenger since it only costs 25 diamonds, and I love the additional sack space, but you may progress faster with the Lumberjack (70 diamonds) or Alien (100 diamonds). All three are perfectly versatile in solo or group settings, though I'd see Scavenger as a stepping stone to one of the latter classes. The Lumberjack's Good Axe and buff to log drops make for a strong early game, and its second perk increases chances for extra saplings to plant around your base. I'd say it's the better long-term investment, but more offensive players may prefer the Alien—I'm just not a fan of its kit and found it outclassed by my ultimate goal of obtaining Cyborg.

What's the best 99 Nights in the Forest class for solo survival? Cyborg is still widely regarded as the best 99 Nights in the Forest class for any circumstance, and I've found it the most consistent for an easy run from start to finish. I'd recommend it first, but Big Game Hunter is good for long runs thanks to its permanent buffs. I'm also starting to think of Necromancer as a late-game runner-up. Early game Necromancer is rough, but it picks up after summoning a few cultists. Its army of undead can take damage and die (again), but you can always resurrect them with souls from an invasion. The Cyborg is nice since you'll never worry about a source of ammo, but if you can resurrect a Cultist King, it'll kill most foes before they register an attack.

What are the best 99 Nights in the Forest co-op classes? While a five-player group of Cyborgs sounds nice, it grows harder and harder to survive on limited resources. I find taking a couple of support-style classes, such as the Lumberjack, Chef, Blacksmith, or Base Defender, is the most helpful. The best choices depend on team composition—for instance, you don't want two Blacksmiths making each other's perks useless—but tossing in a few resource buffs ensures the group won't suffer through the late game. Just remember that difficulty scales based on team size, so don't set up for a five-player lobby with only three people.

S-Tier: The best 99 Nights in the Forest classes

Big Game Hunter ⭐5-stars |💎 600 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Rifle, (12) Ammo

Good in both solo and multiplayer games, a late-game powerhouse after acquiring its third perk and stacking permanent buffs. The best choice for amassing higher day counts.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Big Game Hunter perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Consumes animal pelts to gain permanent bonuses Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Higher pelt drop rate (70) Kill wolves

(50) Use animal pelts Level 3 Consume infinite amount of mammoth tusks to permanently gain health (150) Kill wolves

(100) Use animal pelts

Cyborg ⭐5-stars | 💎600 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Laser Canon and Alien Armor

Good for solo and co-op play, offensive playstyles. Strong early to mid-game, but needs to kite stronger enemies much longer in the late game. Beware of overheating and taking extra damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cyborg perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Excellent visibility at night,

Alien tech overheating causes damage and temporarily lowers armor Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Alien tech deals increased damage (50) Damage multiple targets with one shot

(200) Kills with alien tech Level 3 Kills restore some alien tech (100) Damage multiple targets with one shot

(350) Kills with alien tech

Necromancer ⭐5-stars | 💎600 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Cultist Staff

Good for solo and co-op runs looking to last longer in the late game. Not very impressive until resurrecting Cultist Kings, but worth the grind if you can survive long enough. More situational as it's dependent on the volcano biome.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Necromancer perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Collects souls to resurrect cultists

Summons up to 6 cultists Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Resurrected cultists deal more damage (5,000) Deal damage with pets/summons

(100) Resurrect cultists Level 3 Every cultist improves night vision (5,000) Deal damage with pets/summons

(200) Resurrect cultists

A-Tier: The best 99 Nights in the Forest classes

Assassin ⭐5-stars | 💎500 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Katana, (120) Throwing Knives

Good for solo and co-op, a competitive alternative to Cyborg, but with limited ammo. Suitable for speedruns and diamond farming. Bad RNG can make late survival harder with limited Throwing Knives and reduced HP.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Assassin perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 +10% sprint speed, -15% HP +5% chance Throwing Knives spawn in chests Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 First hit has a chance to strike critically (100) Kills with no damage taken (2,500) Studs travelled Level 3 +10% chance Throwing Knives spawn in chests (250) Kills with no damage taken (10,000) Studs travelled

Beastmaster ⭐4-stars | 💎400 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Good Taming Flute

Good for solo and co-op play, a competitive alternative to Necromancer that's faster to beef up early on but seems to have less damage potential later. Makes the Hunter class more useful in multiplayer games.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Beastmaster perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Summons wolves with 3 steak

Starts with 3 steaks Can have up to 5 pets Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Tamed wolves run faster while attacking (5,000) Deal damage with pets/summons

(50) Summon wolves Level 3 First wolf summoned is an alpha wolf (15,000) Deal damage with pets/summons

(50) Summon wolves

Brawler ⭐3-stars | 💎 200 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with Leather Armor

Good for solo or group runs, a late-game monster a good melee weapon like the Morningstar or Cultist King Mace. Can be difficult to see its full potential with greedy teammates, but even weaker melee weapons see meaningful returns.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brawler perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 +40% HP, +30% damage with melee weapons

Can't use ranged weapons Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 +10% health regeneration / Regen sooner after taking damage (200) Receive melee attacks

(350) Attack with melee Level 3 +5% chance to block incoming damage (5,000) Regenerate HP

(600) Attack with melee

Chef ⭐4-stars | 💎150 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Chef's Station Blueprint, Recipe Book

Good for co-op games and easily one of the must-have support classes for bigger groups. Its recipe buffs can provide the team with extra health, speed, and vision. Excellent value at 150 diamonds and worth investing in its perks and talent.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chef perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Cook new recipes that give players huge bonuses

All cooked items are seasoned Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Unlocks a new recipe (200) Cook meals on a campfire

(50) Cook special dishes Level 3 Unlocks a new recipe (400) Cook meals on a campfire

(100) Cook special dishes

Fire Bandit ⭐4-stars | 💎200 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with an Infernal Crossbow, Wildfire

Good for solo and co-op play, and excellent when paired with the Cyborg for AoE damage to Cultist Stronghold mobs. Easily outclasses the more expensive Pyromaniac class for less than half its diamond cost.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fire Bandit perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Starts with Infernal Crossbow and Wildfire potion Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Other tools have a chance to set enemies on fire (100) Kill enemies with fire

(200) Set enemies on fire Level 3 +10% chance to get a Wildfire potion from chests (250) Kill enemies with fire

(500) Set enemies on fire

Gambler ⭐3-stars | 💎55 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a random item

Good for solo runs, but harder to maximize its potential in uncoordinated big groups if you can't reach chests first. Incredible value at just 55 gems, but extra bad RNG can make some runs painful.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gambler perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Standard chests have 50/50 chance to upgrade or downgrade Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Standard chests have 60/40 chance to upgrade or downgrade (70) Open chests Level 3 +10% chance chests drop coins (150) Open chests

(10) Open Ruby chests

Lumberjack ⭐3-stars | 💎 70 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Good Axe

Good for solo and co-op games, and another must-have support alongside the Chef class since it makes farming wood and saplings trivial. Needs its Level 2 perk to see the best value, but easily the best "support" to run singleplayer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lumberjack perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 +20% chance to get 1 bonus log from trees Row 1 - Cell 2 Level 2 +25% chance for a double sapling drop (200) Cut trees

(70) Plant saplings Level 3 +20% chance to get 1 or 2 bonus logs from trees (500) Cut trees

(200) Plant saplings

B-Tier 99 Nights in the Forest classes

Alien ⭐3-stars | 💎100 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Raygun

Good for solo and co-op survival, but beware of overheating when playing alone. A consistent, predictable experience, but Gambler's RNG and cheaper cost may make it the better choice if you're feeling lucky.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alien perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Excellent visibility at night,

Sprints slower when alien tech overheats Row 1 - Cell 2 Level 2 Alien tech recharges faster (150) Kills with alien tech Level 3 Sprint faster when alien tech is fully charged (300) Kills with alien tech

Berserker ⭐3-stars | 💎100 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Medkit

Good for solo and group play, but a pricey for something that requires heavy investment before it feels satisfying in its role. Auto-revive is great for clutch saves, but its level 3 perk is hard to manage in enemy mobs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Berserker perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 After first death, auto-revive with low HP and hunger Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Receives strength boost for a short time upon reviving (50) Have less than 40% HP upon enemy kill Level 3 Deal higher damage as HP gets lower (150) Have less than 40% HP upon enemy kill

Blacksmith ⭐4-stars | 💎 200 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Hammer

Good for co-op survival, though its level 3 perk is challenging to coordinate if random teammates grind scraps themselves. All perks are easy to unlock, and the crafting discount can be nice on the right recipe.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Blacksmith perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Craft items from the next crafting bench tier (up to tier 4) Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 +2 random bench recipes will have discounts (20) Upgrade the crafting bench

(80) Craft and build structures Level 3 Chance to get extra scraps from items you put in the grinder (40) Upgrade the crafting bench

(250) Craft and build structures

Poison Master ⭐4-stars | 💎200 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Blowpipe, Poison Armor

Good in multiplayer scenarios, but still outclassed by most major damage dealers in its cost range. Its second upgrade can be hard to make use of when other AoE-heavy classes kill mobs faster.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Poison Master perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Poison effects are stronger Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 25% chance enemies spread their poison upon death (100) Kill poisoned enemies Level 3 Attacks deal increased damage to poisoned enemies (250) Kill poisoned enemies

Pyromaniac ⭐5-stars | 💎600 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Flamethrower

Good in solo runs and fine in a coordinated multiplayer group, but you'll want to rush crafting the Oil Drill. It was once the king of speedruns, but it's hard to justify the cost unless you already have the Cyborg and Flame Bandit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pyromaniac perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Reload flamethrower with fuel canisters and oil barrels

Food is auto-cooked on drop Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Fuel canisters and oil barrels restore even more fuel (150) Kill enemies with fire Level 3 You move faster for every burning enemy (400) Kill enemies with fire

C-Tier 99 Nights in the Forest classes

Base Defender ⭐2-stars | 💎40 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with (2) Defense Blueprints

One of the better cheap 2-star options for a starting support class, but its level 3 perk is useless if random teammates don't allow you to place base defenses.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Base Defender perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Starts with 2 Defense Blueprints Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Can upgrade defenses (60) Build defenses

(80) Kills with defenses Level 3 Defenses you place deal higher damage (150) Build defenses

(200) Kills with defenses

Cook ⭐2-stars | 💎40 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with Seasoning

An acceptable multiplayer midpoint between upgrades to Chef for its cost, but needs its third perk to cook its healing recipe. The first two only feel helpful in large, uncoordinated groups.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cook perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Seasoned food restores more hunger Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Crockpot cooks 20% faster (200) Cook meat

(50) Cook stew Level 3 25% chance to make Hearty Stew (400) Cook meat

(200) Cook stew

Farmer ⭐3-stars | 💎80 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Watering Can

Incredibly circumstantial, no singleplayer value, and only an asset to late-game teams of 4-5 players. The increased chance for rare crops comes in handy, but it needs a Chef to fully make use of the buff.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Farmer perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Use watering can to get rarer crops from farm plots Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Some saplings you plant grow into apple trees (200) Harvest crops

(40) Water crops Level 3 Farm plots you water are guaranteed to grow 1 pumpkin (500) Harvest crops

(80) Water crops

Fisherman ⭐2-stars | 💎50 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Fishing Rod

Incredibly niche use, but it's good in groups of 4-5 players (preferably including a Chef). Faster fishing is helpful in higher tier fishing holes for bandages, ammo, scrap, cultist gems, and forest gems.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fisherman perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Fishing rods level up faster Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Fishing rod casts are instant and further (350) Catch fish

(5) Catch sharks Level 3 Fish hook faster (500) Catch fish

(15) Catch sharks

Medic ⭐2-stars | 💎40 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Bandage

Only sees value in co-op games and not as strong as other support-style classes. Only worth it if you primarily play with randoms and don't mind being the group ambulance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Medic perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 5x faster revives Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Improved revive on others, restores more health and hunger (30) Find medical supplies

(25) Revive players Level 3 One bandage upgrades to a medkit (50) Find medical supplies

(40) Revive players

Ranger ⭐3-stars | 💎70 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Flashlight, Revolver, (18) Ammo

Acceptable in singleplayer or co-op, but another instance where its cost doesn't feel justifiable with such an easy-to-obtain starting kit. Its only significant perk is its second, though it's quite an easy upgrade to make without spending diamonds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ranger perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Start with 18 ammo Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 10% chance to refund ammo on shot (10) Rescue kids

(80) Kill enemies Level 3 Start with 30 ammo (35) Rescue kids

(200) Kill enemies

Scavenger ⭐2-stars | 💎25 diamonds ⚒️ No starting items

Good for beginners in any context, but its appeal quickly wears off after mastering the basics. The most compelling factor is its cheap diamond cost—a little more expensive than Camper, but half of Gambler.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Scavenger perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 +2 sack space Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Opens chests 20% faster (450) Grind scrap

(2,500) Studs travelled Level 3 Chance to get scrap as bonus drop from chests (1,000) Grind scrap

(10,000) Studs travelled

Undead ⭐3-stars | 💎100 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Bandage

Good in multiplayer situations and a much better choice over Support as a class taking free damage. Needs heavy investment and a worthwhile talent to feel truly satisfying, and its perks are difficult to level in random groups.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Undead perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Gain a permanent bonus every time you're revived Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Get revived instantly (30) Get revived by others Level 3 Move for 8 seconds after death (60) Get revived by others

D-Tier 99 Nights in the Forest classes

Camper ⭐ 1-star | 💎10 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Flashlight

A cheap option for beginner players, but for just 15 diamonds more you can grab the Scavenger for a better long-term value. Its only semi-useful perk is its first; the third isn't even worth the hassle.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Camper perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 10% reduced hunger drain Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Increased visibility at night (75) Cook food on a campfire

(200) Burn logs Level 3 Spawn with stew (150) Cook food on a campfire

(250) Burn logs

Decorator ⭐ 2-stars | 💎 40 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Hammer, Paint Brush

Functionally useless in both singleplayer and multiplayer games. Despite its significantly cheaper cost, it's better to save for the Blacksmith. Coins are too easy to collect to make the class discount valuable.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Decorator perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Furniture trader offers +1 item per visit Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Furniture trader always visible when visiting (30) Buy furniture Level 3 25% furniture discount (80) Buy furniture

Support ⭐ 2-star | 💎 45 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with a Bandage

Its only justifiable use seems to be for helping new players, but even then it's better to save for heavy damage classes that can survive to escort someone vs. tanking tons of extra damage at risk of death.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Support perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Bond with another player

Absorbs some damage for player

Deal more damage when close to supported player Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Support eats for both players in an 80/20 split (500) Absorb damage with supported player

(200) Deal damage with supported player Level 3 See a beam to supported player at any distance (1,500) Absorb damage with supported player

(500) Deal damage with supported player

Hunter ⭐2-stars | 💎40 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with (2) Bear Traps

Only sees value when paired with a Chef or Beastmaster in groups of 4-5 players. Its starting items are cheap defensive crafts with limited durability. Pelt drops help with making bandages, but Fisherman would be a better choice.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hunter perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Increased meat droprate Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Slightly higher pelt drop rate (120) Kill bunnies

(120) Kill wolves Level 3 Pelt trader offers an extra wolf pelt trade (120) Kill alpha wolves

(250) Kill wolves

Zookeeper ⭐3-stars | 💎70 diamonds ⚒️ Starts with an Old Taming Flute

Taming is too easy to justify the diamond cost, and its only useful perk is the extra tamed animal upgrade. Cheaper starting classes with two pets ultimately feel more satisfying.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zookeeper perks and upgrades Perk Description Requirements Level 1 Taming flute levels faster

Can have 3 tamed animals regardless of flute level Row 0 - Cell 2 Level 2 Feeding tamed animals restores more of their health (30) Tame animals Level 3 Requires one less step to tame an animal (60) Tame animals