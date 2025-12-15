We're getting the first episode of Fallout Season 2 earlier than we thought

There's an old saying that goes "Good things come to those who wait," but I'm here to tell you it pays to be impatient sometimes. And if you've been tapping your foot while staring at your Radiation King television set, waiting for the Fallout Season 2 premiere to hurry up and get here, you just got rewarded: the show is dropping earlier than expected.

And what better way to break the news than in Las Vegas on the Sphere, with a radscorpion helpfully revealing the new date for Fallout Season 2 Episode 1: December 16. Take a look.

Well, well, looks like Christmas came early on Sphere. The Fallout Season Two premiere, now arriving December 16 at 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/RHpSBBXJ6HDecember 15, 2025

Goofy as the Sphere is, it does make a pretty convincing snow globe, and as the flurries begin to fall, a huge radscorpion jabs the Fallout billboard with its tail, changing the date from December 17 to December 16. At least one Christmas present is coming early this year.

Before you get too excited, the episode isn't quite coming a full day earlier. The premiere was originally set for 12 am PT on December 17, and now it's coming at 6 pm on December 16—so it's really only dropping 6 hours earlier than was originally planned. Still, it's a nice treat for those who don't want to stay up late.