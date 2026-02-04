Sorry, but that countdown on Amazon's Fallout site didn't lead to a Fallout 3 or New Vegas remaster announcement… or any announcement at all

Amazon's Fallout website has been counting down to something since early January, and since the timer coincides with the release of Fallout Season 2 Episode 8, some hopeful fans decided maybe the countdown would lead to the announcement of something special.

Maybe a Fallout 3 remaster! Heck, maybe a Fallout: New Vegas remaster!

You've got to admire the optimism, but the finale of Fallout Season 2 is out and the countdown has expired. I'd say it's not all that surprising, but the icon that was revealed isn't an announcement of a new Fallout remaster, it's another explorable node that gives you a 3D walkthrough of one of the show's locations (the penthouse suite in the Lucky 38 casino) with some behind the scenes info and photos.

Not that that's a bad thing! If you're a fan of the show, you might like to learn more about it, see photos from the shoot, and learn some trivia. But if you were hoping for something more, like a remaster of a Fallout game, you're probably going to come away disappointed. Here's what it looks like:

(Image credit: Prime Video)

So, yeah. Like everything else on the map, it's an interactive toy with stuff to click.

But who knows? Maybe tucked away somewhere in the explorable Lucky 38 on Amazon's Fallout site there's an easter egg or some other hidden secret. I'd check myself but Amazon's Fallout site runs like a PowerPoint presentation in my Chrome browser. If you have better success with it than I do, click around for a bit and tell me if you find something interesting.