Sorry, but that countdown on Amazon's Fallout site didn't lead to a Fallout 3 or New Vegas remaster announcement… or any announcement at all
It's just another explorable behind-the-scenes widget about the show.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Amazon's Fallout website has been counting down to something since early January, and since the timer coincides with the release of Fallout Season 2 Episode 8, some hopeful fans decided maybe the countdown would lead to the announcement of something special.
Maybe a Fallout 3 remaster! Heck, maybe a Fallout: New Vegas remaster!
You've got to admire the optimism, but the finale of Fallout Season 2 is out and the countdown has expired. I'd say it's not all that surprising, but the icon that was revealed isn't an announcement of a new Fallout remaster, it's another explorable node that gives you a 3D walkthrough of one of the show's locations (the penthouse suite in the Lucky 38 casino) with some behind the scenes info and photos.
Not that that's a bad thing! If you're a fan of the show, you might like to learn more about it, see photos from the shoot, and learn some trivia. But if you were hoping for something more, like a remaster of a Fallout game, you're probably going to come away disappointed. Here's what it looks like:
So, yeah. Like everything else on the map, it's an interactive toy with stuff to click.
But who knows? Maybe tucked away somewhere in the explorable Lucky 38 on Amazon's Fallout site there's an easter egg or some other hidden secret. I'd check myself but Amazon's Fallout site runs like a PowerPoint presentation in my Chrome browser. If you have better success with it than I do, click around for a bit and tell me if you find something interesting.
Fallout season 2: All the episode reviews and recaps
How to play New Vegas: How to get the old clanker of an RPG running on your 2025 machine
New Vegas console commands: How to use cheats in New Vegas, just in case
Best New Vegas mods: If you've had enough of vanilla, soup up the strip with these
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.