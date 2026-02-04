Sorry, but that countdown on Amazon's Fallout site didn't lead to a Fallout 3 or New Vegas remaster announcement… or any announcement at all

It's just another explorable behind-the-scenes widget about the show.

Fallout 3
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Amazon's Fallout website has been counting down to something since early January, and since the timer coincides with the release of Fallout Season 2 Episode 8, some hopeful fans decided maybe the countdown would lead to the announcement of something special.

Maybe a Fallout 3 remaster! Heck, maybe a Fallout: New Vegas remaster!

Mr House&#039;s suite at Lucky 38

(Image credit: Prime Video)

So, yeah. Like everything else on the map, it's an interactive toy with stuff to click.

But who knows? Maybe tucked away somewhere in the explorable Lucky 38 on Amazon's Fallout site there's an easter egg or some other hidden secret. I'd check myself but Amazon's Fallout site runs like a PowerPoint presentation in my Chrome browser. If you have better success with it than I do, click around for a bit and tell me if you find something interesting.

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

